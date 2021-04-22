4 ways this mom helps her kids work through anxiety

When they get into these funks, I have them speak all of their fears out loud. Not just the big ones, but the little ones, too. We sit and talk until any and all fears they can possibly come up with are out in the open. I’ve found that as soon as the words leave the prison of their mind, they lose a lot of their scary factor. And if they don’t immediately hear how silly their fear sounds, I gently push them to answer their fears with truth by asking probing questions.

It takes time and patience to get to the bottom of their anxiety-driven what-ifs, but if we can break the chains of that mental cycle, it’s worth the effort.

Help them face their own fears

When something is particularly scary to one of my kiddos, we keep facing it. The more they face their fear, the more they’re given the chance to conquer their fear until, at last, doing so becomes second nature and no longer causes debilitating anxiety.

If this trigger is a place or regular activity, we don’t give up on it just because it takes more work to convince my kid to do it. We keep at it. We keep going as often as possible until it’s no longer a big deal and they can just go to it without tears, panic or dread. Once the anxiety is no longer part of the picture, we decide whether we want to stick with it or not.