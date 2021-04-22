4 ways this mom helps her kids work through anxiety

Anxiety in young children is a growing epidemic. It seems most of my friends are struggling with how to parent their high-anxiety child. In my own home, all five of my kiddos struggle with some form of anxiety. Some are worse than others, but anxiety and how to deal with it is a constant conversation around here.
With so many varying degrees of anxiety, it’s hard to know when to seek professional help and when to teach them to learn to cope with and overcome it on their own.
First, let me be clear that this information is not meant to supersede medication or therapy. But after having dealt with highly anxious children for 14 years, I’ve learned a few tricks and tips to help kids move beyond their fears and into a more comfortable and confident mental space.
Talk out fears together
Kids have incredible imaginations. As parents, we love it when they use their imaginations for good — when they play, make up stories and entertain themselves. But when a powerful imagination is paired with anxiety, things can turn ugly quickly.
They imagine worst case scenarios, which can be so much scarier than an adult’s worst case because kids aren’t bothered with the parameters of reality. When my kids’ imaginations and lack of real knowledge of how the world works gets going, they can come up with the most terrifying scenarios in seconds.
When they get into these funks, I have them speak all of their fears out loud. Not just the big ones, but the little ones, too. We sit and talk until any and all fears they can possibly come up with are out in the open. I’ve found that as soon as the words leave the prison of their mind, they lose a lot of their scary factor. And if they don’t immediately hear how silly their fear sounds, I gently push them to answer their fears with truth by asking probing questions.
It takes time and patience to get to the bottom of their anxiety-driven what-ifs, but if we can break the chains of that mental cycle, it’s worth the effort.
Help them face their own fears
When something is particularly scary to one of my kiddos, we keep facing it. The more they face their fear, the more they’re given the chance to conquer their fear until, at last, doing so becomes second nature and no longer causes debilitating anxiety.
If this trigger is a place or regular activity, we don’t give up on it just because it takes more work to convince my kid to do it. We keep at it. We keep going as often as possible until it’s no longer a big deal and they can just go to it without tears, panic or dread. Once the anxiety is no longer part of the picture, we decide whether we want to stick with it or not.
If their anxiety stems from an upcoming event they’ll only have to face once, we talk about it over and over. We go back to laying out every possible fear. The goal is to work through their fears before they’re faced with them in real life. If it’s public speaking or performing, I keep pushing my kids into spaces where they’re forced in front of crowds. If it’s social activities and they’re feeling insecure or overwhelmed, I keep putting them in scenarios with their friends or siblings to help them get used to being social. When necessary, we start with limited exposures and work our way up to longer activities.
Give them a creative outlet
Anxiety and imagination are closely tied, so I do my best to steer their imagination back toward fun and productive, rather than fearful. As a writer, I’m always encouraging my kids to write. Journaling is so therapeutic, but creating stories and putting that mental energy into a world that they know is fictional is also so helpful. Painting, coloring and music are also great avenues to funnel this extra imagination.
The more time they pour themselves into creating something beautiful and entertaining, the less time they spend worrying over scenarios that will more than likely never come true.
Talk about everything
I’m not a therapist by any means, but I am my kids’ biggest cheerleader. I want them to succeed. I want them to enjoy their childhoods and not get stuck in devastating anxiety that threatens to steal so much of their joy.
Most of all, I know they’re not going to be kids forever. Eventually, they’re going to leave my house and have to struggle through life on their own. When that day comes, I want them to be confident enough to tackle their anxiety head on — not run from it.
I’ve already seen such amazing growth from all of them. They willingly walk into situations that, only a couple of years ago, would have had them hiding in my car and refusing to leave the passengers seat. But thanks to some great advice I was given through the years and learning what works for my kiddos, I’ve gotten to see them conquer anxiety over and over again.
We still might have to deal with it occasionally, but I hope they’re building the toolbox to handle whatever life throws their way — both now and in the future.
* * *
Rachel Higginson is a married mom to five kids. She is a New York Times and USA Today bestselling author who has received a Utopia Award for Best Contemporary Romance and Penned Con Award for Best Novella Series. She lives in Omaha.