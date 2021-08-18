4 ways this mom keeps her family connected during the busy school year

School has started and we’ve made the transition to a new schedule. You did it!
But now what?
If your family is like mine, we’re welcoming a whole new schedule. This schedule seems unrecognizable to the sporadic days and evenings of summer where we pushed bedtime back and back again to allow for time with friends.
In our blended family, we have three kids running from activity to activity. As I look at our family’s calendar, I find myself asking, “When are we going to see each other?”
I will be the first to admit that we have a choice in how scheduled our kids and family is; we are privileged that we have so many opportunities. But while I want to encourage our kids’ enthusiasm and talents, this over-scheduling often leaves me feeling like we’re missing out on precious time with one another.
This challenge is not new to our family, so over the years we’ve set in place some tools and “non-negotiables” to help make sure we don’t lose sight of connecting with each other or the things that are most important to us.
1. Set aside one meal a week together. This is a big deal to me because I’m a big believer in the importance of sharing meals together. As busy as we are and with the kids going to their other parents’ homes, we set aside one meal a week to share together at home. This might be a Thursday dinner or a Sunday morning breakfast; it doesn't matter. As long as we get the time to slow down, eat together and share our lives.
2. Flex time for play. There are days we don’t follow our typical bedtime to allow for 15-20 minutes of extra play or connection time. Our kids need this time to come down from their days and so do we.
3. Know when to say “no.” We believe in committing to our kids’ teams and activities, but at the end of the day, our family takes priority. This might mean skipping a practice or even a game for a family event, wedding or other special circumstance.
4. Show up to support. It’s important to us that the kids support one another, which means we have an expectation that when they are able to, they’re in the stands or the auditorium celebrating the other person’s accomplishments.
As we move into a new season, I take great comfort in these tools to help us make sure our family stays engaged and connected.
***
Jessica Janssen Wolford is a mom and stepmom raising three kiddos with her husband, Eric, in Elkhorn. You can read more about her experiences on her blog, “A Step in the Right Direction.” You can also follow her on Instagram at @jessicaljanssenwolford.