4 ways this mom keeps her family connected during the busy school year

School has started and we’ve made the transition to a new schedule. You did it!

But now what?

If your family is like mine, we’re welcoming a whole new schedule. This schedule seems unrecognizable to the sporadic days and evenings of summer where we pushed bedtime back and back again to allow for time with friends.

In our blended family, we have three kids running from activity to activity. As I look at our family’s calendar, I find myself asking, “When are we going to see each other?”

I will be the first to admit that we have a choice in how scheduled our kids and family is; we are privileged that we have so many opportunities. But while I want to encourage our kids’ enthusiasm and talents, this over-scheduling often leaves me feeling like we’re missing out on precious time with one another.

This challenge is not new to our family, so over the years we’ve set in place some tools and “non-negotiables” to help make sure we don’t lose sight of connecting with each other or the things that are most important to us.