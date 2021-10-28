4 ways to keep children and sugar in-check this Halloween

Boo! The time is here for another round of costumes and pumpkin bags stuffed with yummy treats!

This year, make sure to set a good example by limiting your child’s intake of sugary sweets. The American Heart Association recommends three to four teaspoons of sugar per day for children. With childhood obesity rates in the United States currently more than doubled in children and quadrupled in adolescents, controlling and eating a healthy amount of sweets is beneficial.

Boys Town Pediatrics suggests a few candy safety tips:

1. Control sugar intake. Limit your child to eating only a few pieces a day versus eating the candy all at once. Be sure to set a good example and control your cravings, too. If you know your child may want to eat more candy for the night, make sure your child eats healthier meals during the day. Remember, moderation is key.

2. Add adventure to stay active. Make sure your child is actively walking from house to house. Hide scary surprises at your house that will keep children jumping and moving, and encourage your child to invite their friends so they can actively pursue and enjoy their adventures together. Staying active will not only keep your child healthy, it will hopefully counter the added sugary candy calories.