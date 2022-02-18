4 ways to make pajamas more fun this winter

Make winter slumber parties — or even boring old bedtime — a roaring good time! Transform plain solid-color pajamas into a delightful menagerie.

1. Fox

For this, you'll need orange pajamas, orange, white and black felt, craft glue, and a needle and thread.

Directions:

1. Download our free printable templates here.

2. Trace and cut out pieces of felt for fox mask and tail. Assemble with craft glue.

3. Cut two strips of orange felt, 1 inch by 12 inches, and glue one end of each to the back of the mask to create a tie for the mask.

4. Stitch tail to back of elastic band of pants.

2. Shark

For this, you'll need blue pajama bottoms and matching hooded sweatshirt, white felt, thick sparkly felt board and a sewing machine or a needle and thread.

Directions:

1. To make the teeth, measure around the opening of the sweatshirt hood. Cut a 2.5-inch wide strip of white felt, 2 inches longer than the sweatshirt opening.

2. Using scissors, cut a line of 1-inch tall zig-zags along one side of the felt.

3. Pin the straight side of the felt along the inside edge of the sweatshirt hood, only allowing the triangles to show, and sew into place.

4. Using our template, cut a shark fin shape from two pieces of felt board.

5. With sparkly sides facing out, sew fins together.

6. Fold the flaps on the bottom of the fin outward, place on back of sweatshirt and sew into place.

3. Lady Bug

For this, you'll need red pajamas, black contact paper, two large black pom poms, two black pipe cleaners, black headband and craft glue.

Directions:

1. Using craft glue, glue one pom pom to the end of each pipe cleaner.

2. Wrap the other end of the pipe cleaner around the headband to create two antlers.

3. Using a small glass, trace and cut circles from black contact paper. The size will depend on the size of the pajamas. Ours were 1.5 inches in diameter.

4. Stick and press circles onto pajama shirt.

4. Dinosaur

For this, you'll need pajama bottoms, a matching hooded sweatshirt, an extra pair of pajama bottoms, two colors of felt, a sewing machine or needle and thread, and quilt batting.

Directions:

1. Using two colors of felt, cut out 14 diamonds, 2 1/2-by-41/2-inches.

2. Fold the hooded sweatshirt down the middle and iron a visible crease.

3. Lay the sweatshirt flat with the back face-up, Using alternating colors, pin 10 diamonds side-by-side horizontally down the crease.

4. Using a sewing machine, sew down the middle of the diamonds to anchor in place.

5. Fold each diamond in half to create a triangle; pin and sew two triangles closed.

6. Cut off the leg of one of the pajama pants.

7. Sew the bottom of the pant leg in the shape of a “V” to create the end of the tail.

8. Sew additional four diamonds onto the top of the tail, repeating the method used on the sweatshirt.

9. Fill the tail with batting and sew the end closed.

10. Sew onto the back of the other pair of pajama bottoms, spike side up.