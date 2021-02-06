4 ways to make pajamas more fun this winter

4. Dinosaur

For this, you'll need pajama bottoms, a matching hooded sweatshirt, an extra pair of pajama bottoms, two colors of felt, a sewing machine or needle and thread, and quilt batting.

Directions:

1. Using two colors of felt, cut out 14 diamonds, 2 1/2-by-41/2-inches.

2. Fold the hooded sweatshirt down the middle and iron a visible crease.

3. Lay the sweatshirt flat with the back face-up, Using alternating colors, pin 10 diamonds side-by-side horizontally down the crease.

4. Using a sewing machine, sew down the middle of the diamonds to anchor in place.

5. Fold each diamond in half to create a triangle; pin and sew two triangles closed.

6. Cut off the leg of one of the pajama pants.

7. Sew the bottom of the pant leg in the shape of a “V” to create the end of the tail.

8. Sew additional four diamonds onto the top of the tail, repeating the method used on the sweatshirt.

9. Fill the tail with batting and sew the end closed.

10. Sew onto the back of the other pair of pajama bottoms, spike side up.