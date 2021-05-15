40+ texting acronyms, abbreviations parents should know about

My daughter turned 13 this week. Her birthday request? More access and privacy with technology.
As a mom who grew up with the chat rooms of the '90s and parents who rightfully forbade me from accessing them, my answer was no.
The tech world has changed significantly from the days of chat rooms, and each generation adopts and adapts to make it theirs. This includes the way they communicate with peers. If your teen has a smartphone or social media accounts, there’s a good chance they’re familiar with a list of acronyms, abbreviations and shorthand they’re incorporating into their messages.
As someone who works in social media, I run into this shorthand daily. As a parent of teens, I also feel it's important to understand how technology is being utilized so I can best prepare myself and them. After all, some are harmless, but some could be potentially risky or downright dangerous.
Here’s a list of texting acronyms and abbreviations parents should be familiar with. The list was curated from my own knowledge as well as information from articles on CNN, McAfee, Yahoo and USAToday.
1. 9 or CD9: Parents are nearby
2. 99: Parents are gone
3. 143: I love you
4. 182: I hate you
5. 1174: Party meeting place
6. 53X: Sex
7. A3: Anytime, anywhere, anyplace
8. ADR: What’s your address
9. AFAIK: As far as I know
10. AFK: Away from keyboard
11. Ana: Anorexia
12. ASL: Age/sex/location
13. ATM: At the moment
14. CU46: See you for sex
15. Dep: Depression
16. DOC: Drug of choice
17. DOS/MOS: Dad over shoulder, Mom over shoulder
18. F2F or FTF: Face to face
19. FWB: Friends with benefits
20. FYEO: For your eyes only
21. Ghost: Ignoring someone on purpose
22. GNOC: Get naked on camera
23. GYPO: Get your pants off
24. HMU: Hit me up
25. IMO: In my opinion
26. IRL: In real life
27. IWSN: I want sex now
28. KMS/KYS: Kill myself, kill yourself
29. KPC: Keeping parents clueless
30. LH6: Let’s have sex
31. LMIRL: Let’s meet in real life
32. LMK: Let me know
33. NM: Never mind
34. NMU: Not much, you?
35. NSFW: Not safe for work
36. PIR: Parent in room
37. PM: Private message
38. QQ: Crying
39. Smash: Casual sex
40. SN: Send nudes
41. Sue: Suicide
42. Svv: Self harm
43. TBH: To be honest
44. WTTP: Want to trade pictures?
45. WYRN: What’s your real name?
46. Zerg: To gang up on someone
***
Shea Saladee lives in Papillion with her husband, Brent, and their three children. She works as an instructor at the University of Nebraska Omaha.