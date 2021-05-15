 Skip to main content
40+ texting acronyms, abbreviations parents should know about
40+ texting acronyms, abbreviations parents should know about

My daughter turned 13 this week. Her birthday request? More access and privacy with technology.

As a mom who grew up with the chat rooms of the '90s and parents who rightfully forbade me from accessing them, my answer was no.

The tech world has changed significantly from the days of chat rooms, and each generation adopts and adapts to make it theirs. This includes the way they communicate with peers. If your teen has a smartphone or social media accounts, there’s a good chance they’re familiar with a list of acronyms, abbreviations and shorthand they’re incorporating into their messages.

As someone who works in social media, I run into this shorthand daily. As a parent of teens, I also feel it's important to understand how technology is being utilized so I can best prepare myself and them. After all, some are harmless, but some could be potentially risky or downright dangerous.

Here’s a list of texting acronyms and abbreviations parents should be familiar with. The list was curated from my own knowledge as well as information from articles on CNN, McAfee, Yahoo and USAToday.

1. 9 or CD9: Parents are nearby

2. 99: Parents are gone

3. 143: I love you

4. 182: I hate you

5. 1174: Party meeting place

6. 53X: Sex

7. A3: Anytime, anywhere, anyplace

8. ADR: What’s your address

9. AFAIK: As far as I know

10. AFK: Away from keyboard

11. Ana: Anorexia

12. ASL: Age/sex/location

13. ATM: At the moment

14. CU46: See you for sex

15. Dep: Depression

16. DOC: Drug of choice

17. DOS/MOS: Dad over shoulder, Mom over shoulder

18. F2F or FTF: Face to face

19. FWB: Friends with benefits

20. FYEO: For your eyes only

21. Ghost: Ignoring someone on purpose

22. GNOC: Get naked on camera

23. GYPO: Get your pants off

24. HMU: Hit me up

25. IMO: In my opinion

26. IRL: In real life

27. IWSN: I want sex now

28. KMS/KYS: Kill myself, kill yourself

29. KPC: Keeping parents clueless

30. LH6: Let’s have sex

31. LMIRL: Let’s meet in real life

32. LMK: Let me know

33. NM: Never mind

34. NMU: Not much, you?

35. NSFW: Not safe for work

36. PIR: Parent in room

37. PM: Private message

38. QQ: Crying

39. Smash: Casual sex

40. SN: Send nudes

41. Sue: Suicide

42. Svv: Self harm

43. TBH: To be honest

44. WTTP: Want to trade pictures?

45. WYRN: What’s your real name?

46. Zerg: To gang up on someone

