40+ texting acronyms, abbreviations parents should know about

My daughter turned 13 this week. Her birthday request? More access and privacy with technology.

As a mom who grew up with the chat rooms of the '90s and parents who rightfully forbade me from accessing them, my answer was no.

The tech world has changed significantly from the days of chat rooms, and each generation adopts and adapts to make it theirs. This includes the way they communicate with peers. If your teen has a smartphone or social media accounts, there’s a good chance they’re familiar with a list of acronyms, abbreviations and shorthand they’re incorporating into their messages.

As someone who works in social media, I run into this shorthand daily. As a parent of teens, I also feel it's important to understand how technology is being utilized so I can best prepare myself and them. After all, some are harmless, but some could be potentially risky or downright dangerous.

Here’s a list of texting acronyms and abbreviations parents should be familiar with. The list was curated from my own knowledge as well as information from articles on CNN, McAfee, Yahoo and USAToday.

1. 9 or CD9: Parents are nearby

2. 99: Parents are gone

3. 143: I love you