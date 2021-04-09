5 books featuring adorable, funny and relatable animals kids will love

As a parent, you can never go wrong with children's books about animals. They're funny, cute and heartwarming. And kids will generally learn good lessons from the animals without even realizing it.

1. "Pig the Pug" by Aaron Blabey. Pig is a pug and he's kind of a bad dog. The series follows Pig's misadventures as he gets in fights with other dogs, gets dirty, tries to avoid taking a bath and more. In the end, though, Pig always learns his lesson.

2. "Biscuit" by Alyssa Satin Capucilli; illustrated by Pat Schories. There are many books that feature Biscuit, the cute yellow puppy. The books have fun, kid-friendly topics like learning manners, birthdays, show-and-tell, going to the doctor and more. They're easy to read and the illustrations are simply adorable.

3. "Children Make Terrible Pets" by Peter Brown. Lucy the bear finds a lost child in the woods and decides to bring him home. She begs her mom to let her keep him, and mom finally relents, but with the warning: "Children make terrible pets." Lucy decides to name him Squeaker, and they have a fun day full of adventures.