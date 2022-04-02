5 books featuring adorable, funny and relatable animals kids will love

As a parent, you can never go wrong with children's books about animals. They're funny, cute and heartwarming. And kids will generally learn good lessons from the animals without even realizing it.

1. "Pig the Pug" by Aaron Blabey. Pig is a pug and he's kind of a bad dog. The series follows Pig's misadventures as he gets in fights with other dogs, gets dirty, tries to avoid taking a bath and more. In the end, though, Pig always learns his lesson.

2. "Biscuit" by Alyssa Satin Capucilli; illustrated by Pat Schories. There are many books that feature Biscuit, the cute yellow puppy. The books have fun, kid-friendly topics like learning manners, birthdays, show-and-tell, going to the doctor and more. They're easy to read and the illustrations are simply adorable.

3. "Children Make Terrible Pets" by Peter Brown. Lucy the bear finds a lost child in the woods and decides to bring him home. She begs her mom to let her keep him, and mom finally relents, but with the warning: "Children make terrible pets." Lucy decides to name him Squeaker, and they have a fun day full of adventures.

4. "Frog on a Log" by Kes Gray and Jim Field. This charming rhyming book shows that every animal has a place to sit — even if it's ridiculous! The catch is it has to rhyme: "Cats sit on mats, hares sit on chairs, mules sit on stools, gophers sit on sofas, and frogs sit on logs." There's also "Dog on a Frog" if you're looking for more rhyming fun!

5. "Grumpy Monkey" by Suzanne Lang; illustrated by Max Lang. Jim the chimpanzee is in a rotten mood for no particular reason. His friends don't understand why and they offer him all kinds of advice, but Jim can't handle it and has a big meltdown. Maybe he just needs to be grumpy. This book teaches kids about being grumpy and why it's sometimes OK to feel that way for no good reason.

