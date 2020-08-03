5 books that will help calm those first-day-of-school jitters

As summer winds down and the new school year ramps up, kids (and parents and teachers) are bound to be feeling both excited and nervous. These books are all about calming those first-day jitters.

1. “The Day You Begin” by Jacqueline Woodson. The message here is about finding courage to connect, even when you feel scared and alone. It’s perfect for kids just starting school or going to a new school. (Ages 5 to 8)

2. “School’s First Day of School” by Adam Rex and Christian Robinson. Kids, parents and teachers are all a little nervous about the first day of school, whether it’s for themselves or their student going back. This story is told from the perspective of the school and its first day back. (Ages 4 to 8)

3. “The Pigeon Has to Go to School!” by Mo Willems. The Pigeon is super popular with little kids. He’s funny and relatable. And this book is sure to help youngsters who are feeling scared about going to school for the first time. (Ages 3 to 5)

4. “You’re Finally Here!” by Melanie Watt. This one is great for teachers to show students how excited they are to have them in class. Kids will love Bunny’s many emotions as he deals with his own back-to-school feelings. (Ages 3 to 6)