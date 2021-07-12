5 brand-new kid-friendly video games to play this summer

It’s a great time to play video games.
National Video Game Day was last week. There are some great new games out right now. And here we are in the middle of July when temperatures ascend from hot to too-dang-sweaty-to-be-outside on some afternoons.
While I’m not advocating for unlimited screen time, sometimes the kids need a break in the air conditioning. So for those times when it’s simply boiling or when they deserve a little relaxation or when they’ve earned some time in front of a screen, here are five brand-new games that are great for your kids.
Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
Two different Mario adventures come together for classic Mario jumping, climbing, bopping, coin-collecting fun. The first features the usual cast of Mario Bros. characters — Mario, Peach, Toad and Luigi — as they save the Sprixie Kingdom. The second, Bowser’s Fury, features Mario and Bowser Jr. teaming up to stop Bowser from rampaging across a series of cat-themed worlds. They’re both really fun and both can be played solo or by teaming up with extra players.
Platform: Nintendo Switch
Rating: E for Everyone
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
In this universe-hopping adventure, everyone’s favorite technological cat and robot duo — and Ratchet’s alternate universe counterpart, Rivet — face off against an evil emperor from another dimension and his many minions. The over-the-top scenery and gadgets are back in a game with stunning visuals.
Platform: PlayStation 5
Rating: E For Everyone
Phantom Abyss
Delve into dangerous temples and retrieve powerful artifacts. Here’s the fun thing: The temples are created anew each time you dive in, and the phantoms of fallen adventurers can be seen as you play, letting you learn from their failures as you play. It’s tough at first, but the more you play, the better you’ll get at avoiding traps and enemies.
Platform: Windows
Rating: Not yet rated
Cozy Grove
There’s so much to enjoy in this game, where you camp on a haunted island. The hand-drawn graphics. Wandering the island to find new secrets. Soothing the wandering ghosts. Much like Animal Crossing and Stardew Valley, you’ll spend time accomplishing tasks, crafting, fishing and decorating on your personal island.
Platform: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 & 5, Windows, Xbox One & Series X|S
Rating: E 10+ for Everyone 10+
Game Builder Garage
Learn programming and how to make video games with this game from Nintendo. Presented as a series of step-by-step lessons, anyone (not just kids) can learn the basics of video game design such as creating player controls, setting rules for computer opponents and creating game rules.
Platform: Nintendo Switch
Rating: E for Everyone
Kevin Coffey writes about music at PopsAndHisses.com and games at CritForBrains.com. He’s also a husband and dad, comic nerd, Dungeon Master and Mets fan.