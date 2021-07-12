5 brand-new kid-friendly video games to play this summer

It’s a great time to play video games.

National Video Game Day was last week. There are some great new games out right now. And here we are in the middle of July when temperatures ascend from hot to too-dang-sweaty-to-be-outside on some afternoons.

While I’m not advocating for unlimited screen time, sometimes the kids need a break in the air conditioning. So for those times when it’s simply boiling or when they deserve a little relaxation or when they’ve earned some time in front of a screen, here are five brand-new games that are great for your kids.

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury

Two different Mario adventures come together for classic Mario jumping, climbing, bopping, coin-collecting fun. The first features the usual cast of Mario Bros. characters — Mario, Peach, Toad and Luigi — as they save the Sprixie Kingdom. The second, Bowser’s Fury, features Mario and Bowser Jr. teaming up to stop Bowser from rampaging across a series of cat-themed worlds. They’re both really fun and both can be played solo or by teaming up with extra players.

Platform: Nintendo Switch

Rating: E for Everyone

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart