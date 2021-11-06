5 children's books that celebrate everything wonderful about November

November is here, which means a time for giving thanks, and celebrating fall and the year's harvest. Here are some books to help kids celebrate this colorful month.

1. “Strega Nona’s Harvest” by Tomie dePaola. This book follows Strega Nona (“Grandma Witch”) as she teaches Big Anthony about gardening and the importance of order. But he ends up using her growing spell and things get a little out of hand. Ages 4 to 8.

2. “Every Autumn Comes the Bear” by Jim Arnosky. This book tells the story of a bear who shows up each autumn in the woodland area behind a family’s farm. The rich illustrations depict how the bear prepares to hibernate for the winter. Ages 4 to 8.

3. “Balloons Over Broadway” by Melissa Sweet. Love the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade? Then you’ll love this book, which introduces kids to Tony Sarg, the parade’s puppeteer. The book is a biography for kids about Sarg’s life and his epic creation — the helium balloons people have come to know and love about the parade. Ages 4 to 8.