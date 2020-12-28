5 children's books that celebrate everything wonderful about winter

We often think of winter as being cold and dreary, but in fact it offers a lot of fun and beauty. Check out these fun children's books that celebrate the winter season.

1. "The Snowy Day" by Ezra Jack Keats. It’s a classic picture book that shows Peter doing every kid’s favorite snow-day activities: making snow angels, throwing snowballs and building a snowman.

2. "Bunny Slopes" by Claudia Rueda. Bunny wants to go skiing. But he needs help. In this interactive story, kids can help Bunny down the slope by tilting and manipulating the book.

3. "Stella, Queen of the Snow" by Marie-Louise Gay. Stella and her little brother, Sam, discover the world transformed by a heavy snowstorm, and the siblings delight in the winter wonderland. And as usual, Stella has answers for all of Sam’s questions about winter such as “Where do snowmen sleep?” “Do snow angels sing?”

4. "Mice Skating" by Annie Silvestro. Mice usually tunnel underground, staying warm away from winter’s reach. But Lucy the mouse dreams of all the winter fun she could be having outdoors.

5. "Goodbye Autumn, Hello Winter" by Kenard Pak. Siblings go for a walk, and as they stroll, they notice signs of the changing season.

This article originally appeared in the December 2020 issue of the Momaha Magazine.