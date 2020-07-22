5 children's TV characters I wish would go away forever

I recently read an article about cutting the negativity out of your life. We’ve all read 100 similar articles referencing those friends, family members and terrible bosses whose glass-half-empty attitudes are totally bringing us down.
But I happened to be reading the story while “Arthur” was on TV in the background. Specifically, while Muffy Crosswire — the spoiled little rich hippo on the show — was being a total snob to the other kids.
“They should cut her out of their lives,” I muttered as my 5-year-old watched those Elwood City kids. “Who needs that kind of negativity?“
This sent my brain, which has become saturated with preschool programming, down a path to answer the deep philosophical question: Which characters on kid TV shows would we cut out of our beloved screen time lives if we could? Here are my top five.
1. Mayor Goodway from "Paw Patrol." She seems like a nice enough lady, but the citizens and first responder animals of Adventure Bay shouldn’t have to put up with her attitude. For a government official, not only is she constantly ill-prepared for adversity of any sort, but her default reaction to it is basically just to scream and count on a tween boy to come to her aid. I nominate her to be voted off the island, leaving our time at Adventure Bay with a lot less squawking — both from her and her pet chicken — and a lot more smiling.
2. Swiper from "Dora the Explorer." It is ridiculous that I have to even say this. I mean, this sneaky orange fox is a straight up menace, stealing from Dora on every single episode. Everybody knows he’s doing it, too. He’s not even skilled at his trade, and it definitely begs the question of how he’s managed to avoid incarceration up to this point. I smell a pay off.
3. Angelica Pickles from "Rugrats." Liar. Manipulative jerk. Arrogant braggart. These descriptions are only the tip of the iceberg, but in spite of everyone’s awareness of what a dumpster fire she is, this tiny blonde girl controls her family like an accomplished puppeteer holding all the strings. The kid’s sole passion in life seems to be tormenting her young cousins, and those babies shouldn’t have to put up with her tyrannical nonsense. Cut her out, take her key and, for the love of God, don’t believe a word she says when she tries to get back in. Angelica is capable of anything.
4. Elmo from "Sesame Street." I know what you’re thinking, "The whole world loves that adorable red monster!" How could I want to cut him out of my life? Well, hear me out. It’s his whole speaking-in-third-person thing. I can’t get past it. If he knows how to say his name, he definitely can handle using the word “I.” “Elmo doesn’t like cheese.” “Elmo loves that letter.” “Elmo is sleepy.” Really, Elmo? What are you, a celebrity? An eccentric artist? Just say “I hate cheese” like the rest of us, you self-centered little fur ball.
5. Lucy Van Pelt from "Peanuts." Lucy is a classic bully. She messes with Charlie Brown, belittles him, laughs at him and I’m fairly certain she was behind the neighborhood-wide prank of ensuring Chuck only got rocks on Halloween. His unhappiness is her joy, and the quicker those crazy Peanuts kids can cut her out of their lives, the better.
Clearly kid TV is getting to me. But if you’re also afflicted with children’s programming madness, feel free to play along. Which characters would you cut out if you could? Squidward Tentacles? Calliou? That obnoxious Pinkalicious and her imaginary pink unicorn?
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!