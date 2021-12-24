5 Christmas-themed contests to keep the entire family entertained

The presents have been opened, dinner is over and it’s too cold to leave the house to catch a movie. So what to do to pass the remaining hours with a houseful of people?

Break out the Christmas games!

Momaha Magazine’s editors found plenty to keep the family laughing and engaged — and off their smartphones — at Goodhousekeeping.com and Shutterfly.com. Here’s a sampling.

Candy Canes

If you’ve ever played Spoons, this is a simple variation using candy canes. You need a deck of cards, a notepad and pen, and three to six people with arms long enough to reach the middle of the table. Dealer doles out four cards to each player, then draws a card from the deck and either keeps it or passes it right. The first person to get four of a kind reaches for a candy cane. And everyone else scrambles to grab one, too. If you miss out, you get a letter and are eliminated once you spell out c-a-n-d-y.

Twenty Questions