5 Christmas-themed contests to keep the entire family entertained

The presents have been opened, dinner is over and it’s too cold to leave the house to catch a movie. So what to do to pass the remaining hours with a houseful of people?
Break out the Christmas games!
Momaha Magazine’s editors found plenty to keep the family laughing and engaged — and off their smartphones — at Goodhousekeeping.com and Shutterfly.com. Here’s a sampling.
Candy Canes
If you’ve ever played Spoons, this is a simple variation using candy canes. You need a deck of cards, a notepad and pen, and three to six people with arms long enough to reach the middle of the table. Dealer doles out four cards to each player, then draws a card from the deck and either keeps it or passes it right. The first person to get four of a kind reaches for a candy cane. And everyone else scrambles to grab one, too. If you miss out, you get a letter and are eliminated once you spell out c-a-n-d-y.
Twenty Questions
One player thinks of a Christmas-themed object but does not reveal it to others in the game. They try to guess by asking questions which can be answered by a simple “Yes” or “No”. If 20 questions are asked by the players without a correct guess, the person with the answer gets another round with a different secret object for players to guess. The more obscure the object, the more spirited the the guessing game. Get points for either guessing correctly or stumping the group.
Gift wrap-up
If you’re looking for an active game, this is it. Everyone pairs up, with one person’s right hand tied to a teammate’s left hand. The team then attempts to wrap a gift using wrapping paper, scissors and tape. You can add a ribbon if you want to increase the difficulty of the competition and ask teams to make a bow. Teams must work together to wrap the present, and whichever team wraps the present first wins the game.
Beanbag toss
Draw a large Christmas tree on wrapping paper or poster board. Divide the tree into different point areas. Buy some bean bags or create your own with a Christmas theme. Whoever piles up the points by hitting areas of the tree with their bean bag wins.
Winter masterpiece
Each person is given a marker and a paper plate for the top of their heads. The host gives a series of instructions. If you are asked to draw a snowman, for example, each person starts with a line for the ground. Then a large snowball for the base. By the time they get to the carrot nose, or the stick arms, who knows how it will look! Ask them to draw a Christmas tree next.