5 cool facts about polar bears — plus a fun experiment to learn how they survive in the cold

What do the phrases “reflective coat,” “largest land carnivore in the world” and “endangered species” have in common? They all have to do with polar bears! Their Latin name, Ursus maritimus, means sea bear. The Arctic Circle-dwelling mammals may look like bears of a different color, but their traits and habitat set them apart from their land relatives.
In honor of National Polar Bear Week, here are some fun facts and a cool experiment to help you learn more about the polar bear.
Did you know?
1. Polar bears live in the Arctic, along coastal waters at the very top of the planet. They were added to the United States’ Endangered Species Act in 2008. Their habitat is threatened by disappearing polar sea ice, which polar bears use for traveling, hunting and resting.
2. Polar bears are the largest bears on the planet. Adult males can weigh around 1,500 pounds; females weigh about half that amount. They can run as fast as 25 mph. They measure about 8 feet tall when standing. Mothers give birth after a 6-8 month pregnancy, and usually deliver 1-3 cubs.
3. Polar bears are marine mammals and carnivores. This means they rely heavily on the ocean and bodies of water for their food: meat. Polar bears eat mainly seals, and use their strong sense of smell to hunt for them. A seal’s high fat content provides polar bears with energy between hunts.
4. Polar bears are strong swimmers, sometimes going as fast as 6 mph or as far as 100 miles at a time. Their 12-inch-wide paws (the size of a dinner plate) are slightly webbed to help them paddle.
5. Polar bears look like they have white fur, but it is actually transparent, or see-through, and appears white because it reflects sunlight. Underneath their fur is a 4-inch layer of fat, or blubber, to keep them warm in the freezing Arctic environment.
Want to learn more about a polar bear's blubber? Check out this fun experiment you can do at home!
Polar Bear Blubber Glove
Supplies:
• Large mixing bowl
• Ice
• Two 1-quart plastic zip-top bags
• Crisco shortening
• Duct tape
Directions:
1. Put the ice into the bowl and fill with cold water. Submerge your hand into the water to feel the cold! That’s what the Arctic Ocean is like.
2. Fill a plastic baggie with Crisco. Next, insert the other baggie inside that bag and spread the Crisco to coat the inner baggie. A rolling pin may help.
3. Put your hand inside the baggies, and tape shut around your wrist.
4. Stick your hand in the ice water again. Does it feel as cold as it did before? The Crisco is working like a polar bear’s blubber, to keep it warm in the arctic ocean.
(Experiment source: blog.learningresources.com. Fun fact sources: kids.nationalgeographic.com; worldwildlife.org; wwf.org.uk; worldwildlife.org)