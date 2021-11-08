5 cool facts about polar bears — plus a fun experiment to learn how they survive in the cold

What do the phrases “reflective coat,” “largest land carnivore in the world” and “endangered species” have in common? They all have to do with polar bears! Their Latin name, Ursus maritimus, means sea bear. The Arctic Circle-dwelling mammals may look like bears of a different color, but their traits and habitat set them apart from their land relatives.

In honor of National Polar Bear Week, here are some fun facts and a cool experiment to help you learn more about the polar bear.

Did you know?

1. Polar bears live in the Arctic, along coastal waters at the very top of the planet. They were added to the United States’ Endangered Species Act in 2008. Their habitat is threatened by disappearing polar sea ice, which polar bears use for traveling, hunting and resting.

2. Polar bears are the largest bears on the planet. Adult males can weigh around 1,500 pounds; females weigh about half that amount. They can run as fast as 25 mph. They measure about 8 feet tall when standing. Mothers give birth after a 6-8 month pregnancy, and usually deliver 1-3 cubs.