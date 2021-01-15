5 easy storage and disposal tips for prescription drugs that will keep kids safe

The medicine cabinet is one of the riskiest places in your home. Knowing how and where to store medication plus the best way to recycle medication no longer needed is an important organizational tool for protecting your family and the environment.

1. Keep like items together. When someone is sick or injured, you don’t want to guess where medicine or first aid supplies are located. Keep them in a central place. The only exception is prescription medication that’s taken daily; store it where you take it.

2. Group medicines that address similar health issues. Standard categories include:

• First aid (band aids, ointments, gauze, wound cleaners, burn salve)

• Muscle sprains and aches (heat packs, cold compresses, braces, wraps, muscle ointments)

• Cold and flu (fever, stuffy nose and cough relievers)

• Allergies (seasonal, epi-pen)

• Stomach (antacids, nausea and diarrhea suppressants)

• Prescriptions (as needed)