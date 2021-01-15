5 easy storage and disposal tips for prescription drugs that will keep kids safe

The medicine cabinet is one of the riskiest places in your home. Knowing how and where to store medication plus the best way to recycle medication no longer needed is an important organizational tool for protecting your family and the environment.
1. Keep like items together. When someone is sick or injured, you don’t want to guess where medicine or first aid supplies are located. Keep them in a central place. The only exception is prescription medication that’s taken daily; store it where you take it.
2. Group medicines that address similar health issues. Standard categories include:
• First aid (band aids, ointments, gauze, wound cleaners, burn salve)
• Muscle sprains and aches (heat packs, cold compresses, braces, wraps, muscle ointments)
• Cold and flu (fever, stuffy nose and cough relievers)
• Allergies (seasonal, epi-pen)
• Stomach (antacids, nausea and diarrhea suppressants)
• Prescriptions (as needed)
3. Secure medicine. We all know we need to store medicine where children can’t access it, but the goal isn’t just keeping it away from curious hands. You also need to secure prescription drugs from teenagers and young adults. Sixty percent of teenagers who misuse prescription drugs get them from their own homes. Use combination lock caps on bottles to prevent misuse.
4. Keep medicines out of reach of children. Place high-use medications on a lazy susan. Maximize a tall space with a double-tier model. If items get pushed to the back of a cupboard or cabinet, a basket or bin will keep bottles and tubes contained and easy to spot. This is especially handy for low-use items. Put the basket on a shelf above the lazy susan.
5. Properly dispose of unused or outdated prescription medications. Never flush medicine unless instructed to do so by the manufacturer; some prescription drugs can contaminate water supplies. If a bottle does not have disposal instructions, consult a pharmacist. Some pharmacies will dispose of prescription drugs for you any time of year. Or take advantage of National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day, April 29. Find a collection site near you beginning April 1 at deadiversion.usdoj.gov.