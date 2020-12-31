5 family-friendly, safe ways to ring in 2021

Little ones might not be able to stay up till the stroke of midnight, but they can still ring in 2020 with these fun activities.

1. "New Year’s Eve Fireworks Spectacular." This free fireworks show, which is part of the Holiday Lights Festival, takes place at 7 p.m. Dec. 31 from parking lot D at CHI Health Center Omaha. Arrive early and park for free in the recommended viewing areas. Or park at a downtown meter for free, starting at 5 p.m. The show will be synchronized to music on STAR 104.5. More.

2. "Say goodbye to 2020" at the Durham Museum. The museum isn't hosting its traditional "Noon Year's Eve" balloon drop party. Instead, families can visit the museum between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Dec. 31 to receive a party-in-a-bag to safely celebrate at home. The activity is included with museum admission, which is by timed-entry ticket. While you're here, see the Jim Henson exhibition and get a free party sundae from the Old-Fashioned Soda Fountain while supplies last. The Durham Museum is located at 801 S. 10th St. More.