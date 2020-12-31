5 family-friendly, safe ways to ring in 2021

Little ones might not be able to stay up till the stroke of midnight, but they can still ring in 2020 with these fun activities.
1. "New Year’s Eve Fireworks Spectacular." This free fireworks show, which is part of the Holiday Lights Festival, takes place at 7 p.m. Dec. 31 from parking lot D at CHI Health Center Omaha. Arrive early and park for free in the recommended viewing areas. Or park at a downtown meter for free, starting at 5 p.m. The show will be synchronized to music on STAR 104.5. More.
2. "Say goodbye to 2020" at the Durham Museum. The museum isn't hosting its traditional "Noon Year's Eve" balloon drop party. Instead, families can visit the museum between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Dec. 31 to receive a party-in-a-bag to safely celebrate at home. The activity is included with museum admission, which is by timed-entry ticket. While you're here, see the Jim Henson exhibition and get a free party sundae from the Old-Fashioned Soda Fountain while supplies last. The Durham Museum is located at 801 S. 10th St. More.
3. "Bubbly New Year's Eve Party" at the Omaha Children's Museum. Stop by between noon to 7 p.m. Dec. 31 for hourly bubble drops, a bubble wrap stomp, a goody bag to take home, as well as other bubble-themed activities. Masks are required for ages 5 and older, and recommended for ages 2 to 5. Capacity is limited; purchasing tickets in advance is recommended. The Omaha Children's Museum is located at 500 S. 20th St. More.
4. "New Year’s Eve Midnight Hike" at Hitchcock Nature Center. If you have older kids or little night owls who are 5 and older, head for the nature center, 27792 Ski Hill Loop in Honey Creek, Iowa, for a guided hike through the Loess Hills. The program starts at 11:30 p.m. and costs $5 per person. Precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 will be in place, including social distancing. Masks must be worn when indoors and when distancing is impossible outside. Participation is limited and advance registration is required. More.
5. "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve" on ABC. Don't feel like venturing out? Join host Ryan Seacrest at 7 p.m. as celebrities count down the New Year live from New York City and Los Angeles. More.
Did we miss an event? Email it to ashlee.coffey@owh.com.