5 fun, safe ways to celebrate the holidays during a global pandemic

Holidays are another thing that the coronavirus pandemic has wreaked havoc on. We are limited on traveling, gatherings are kept to a minimum and Christmas shopping is nearly completely online.
My family has always done an advent calendar where most of the items were an activity. There are many things on our list that we won’t be doing this year, but we are improvising and still making some happen. Yes, we will be doing more movies and books at home than normal, but it can still be fun. Heck, there are even a few new ideas we can include.
If you’re struggling for activities to get you into the Holiday spirit, here are a few to do over the next couple weeks.
1. Check out Christmas lights. Drive around and look at the lights anytime. Bring some hot chocolate and cruise the neighborhoods, or book ahead online and check out the Santa's Rock N Lights display at Werner Park.
2. Meet some reindeer. In the past, we’ve visited Santa’s reindeer at Mulhall’s. This is an activity we plan to still do. We've gone on a weeknight the last five years and have had the reindeer to ourselves. They're on display until Dec. 19 before they head back to the North Pole!
3. Make gingerbread houses. Gather the people in your circle and make a house or two. Assembly and patience are usually required but it can keep the kids busy for hours!
4. Visiting Santa. Finally, some good news during this pandemic! Most places are now doing online appointments for seeing Santa (who remains behind plexiglass the entire time in most instances). Say goodbye to waiting for two hours to see the big guy and pop in and out on a weeknight to spend your time with St. Nick without the crowds.
5. Rent out a movie theater. My social media feeds have been blowing up with this idea. You can rent a movie theater and watch your favorite holiday movie! In most cases, this accommodates 20 people or less, which means you can customize it for your social distancing needs and level of comfort. This would be such a fun way to get out of the house.
6. Watch theater online. Locally, the Omaha Community Playhouse is streaming "A Christmas Carol" and The Rose Theater is streaming "It’s a Wonderful Life." National outlets like The San Francisco Ballet are streaming "The Nutcracker" as well. Tickets can be purchased online at each respective website.
Different doesn’t always mean bad, and I plan to maximize the fun for my kids in as many safe ways as possible. Here’s hoping for some warm weather these next few weeks so we can add things like “bike to Starbucks for outside hot chocolate” to our list!
What ideas do you have that are COVID-19 responsible but still fun ways to celebrate the holidays?
***
Jaime Wyant is an Omaha native, wife to Bret and mother to Marin and Liam. She writes monthly for Momaha.com. Read more from Jaime here.
