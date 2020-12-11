5 fun, safe ways to celebrate the holidays during a global pandemic

Holidays are another thing that the coronavirus pandemic has wreaked havoc on. We are limited on traveling, gatherings are kept to a minimum and Christmas shopping is nearly completely online.

My family has always done an advent calendar where most of the items were an activity. There are many things on our list that we won’t be doing this year, but we are improvising and still making some happen. Yes, we will be doing more movies and books at home than normal, but it can still be fun. Heck, there are even a few new ideas we can include.

If you’re struggling for activities to get you into the Holiday spirit, here are a few to do over the next couple weeks.

1. Check out Christmas lights. Drive around and look at the lights anytime. Bring some hot chocolate and cruise the neighborhoods, or book ahead online and check out the Santa's Rock N Lights display at Werner Park.

2. Meet some reindeer. In the past, we’ve visited Santa’s reindeer at Mulhall’s. This is an activity we plan to still do. We've gone on a weeknight the last five years and have had the reindeer to ourselves. They're on display until Dec. 19 before they head back to the North Pole!