5 great books to read during spring break

These long days indoors can make us long for an escape. And until warm summer days are here again, I don’t think there’s a better way to escape than with a great book.

So if you’re looking to be swept up in a good story, grab a fuzzy blanket, a cup of coffee and one of these five recommended reads:

1. “Malibu Rising” by Taylor Jenkins Reid. A recent release, but easily one of my top five books of all-time. Once I started this book, I couldn’t put it down. Reid masterfully weaves the past with the present to talk about family, love, addiction and loss. Categorized as historical fiction, and making appearances on many of 2021’s best-of lists, this book is storytelling at its best. I was completely mesmerized and it left me wanting more.

2. “People We Meet on Vacation” by Emily Henry. Also making appearances on "Best of 2021" lists, Henry’s book is the ultimate summer beach read. One of the best romance stories I’ve read in quite a while, this book follows best friends Alex and Poppy on 10 years of summer vacations. You’ll be swept up in the adventures of their travels while experiencing the deeply emotional and incredibly witty dialogue.

3. "Can You Keep a Secret" by Sophie Kinsella. If I'm in the mood for a fun, flirty, feel-good read, Sophie Kinsella is my go-to. This book is one of my very favorites of hers. It did not disappoint. It brings the humor and warmth typical of Kinsella novels. "Can You Keep a Secret" is the story of Emma Corrigan, who spills all of her secrets to a handsome stranger on a plane — until this handsome stranger turns out to be her company’s CEO.

4. “Normal People” by Sally Rooney. A modern-day exploration of love across social classes, Normal People is Irish author Sally Rooney’s second novel. This book made an appearance on President Obama’s 2019 recommended reading list. A coming-of-age story, title characters Connell and Marianne explore relationships, social norms and belonging. Wickedly smart and occasionally heartbreaking, this book highlights first love without the sentimentality.

5. "High Fidelity" by Nick Hornby. An oldie but a goodie, Nick Hornby is one of my favorite authors of all time. And in this book he happens to marry some of my favorite things together as well — music, relationships and witty storytelling. Originally written in 1995, it’s been adapted into a movie, Broadway musical and most recently a television series. Hornby has such a compelling way of bringing characters to life.

My husband’s pick: “Calypso” by David Sedaris. Storyteller and social commentator David Sedaris released "Calypso" in 2018 as a collection of 21 semi-autobiographical essays. My husband has read (and enjoyed) almost all of Sedaris’ works but picked this one as a standout. Dealing with aging and mortality, this book is darkly funny and deeply personal — as most of his books are. If you enjoy this wry and raw type of storytelling, pick up this book.

Shea Saladee lives in Papillion with her husband, Brent, and their three children. She works as an instructor at the University of Nebraska Omaha.