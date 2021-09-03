5 helpful gadgets you need for your kitchen

The Momaha Magazine is always trying new products — and we want to share what we’ve discovered with you, our readers.

So if you’re looking for a new gadget to help you out in the kitchen, check out our ideas.

1. Barbecue anyone? Your dinner can have that cooked-on-the-barbeque look with this Smithey 12-inch grill pan, even if it is in the middle of the winter. The pan’s wide raised interior ridges create deep, attractive grill marks while the polished peaks release food with ease. Elevate your vegetables, seafood and meats above the cooking surface, and oils and fats drip away, resulting in healthier, lower-fat cooking. Made in the U.S. $220, smithey.com

2. New cookware line. Kuhn-Rikon is one of the leading cookware companies in Europe and this is one of their best-selling pots. It’s nontoxic, nonstick and oven-safe up to 425 degrees. Vented glass lids seal in the heat and flavor while you see what’s cooking. The thick forged pan base heats up quickly and evenly. $45, kuhnrikonshop.com