5 helpful gadgets you need for your kitchen

1. Barbecue anyone? Your dinner can have that cooked-on-the-barbeque look with this Smithey 12-inch grill pan, even if it is in the middle of the winter. The pan’s wide raised interior ridges create deep, attractive grill marks while the polished peaks release food with ease. Elevate your vegetables, seafood and meats above the cooking surface, and oils and fats drip away, resulting in healthier, lower-fat cooking. Made in the U.S. $220, smithey.com
2. New cookware line. Kuhn-Rikon is one of the leading cookware companies in Europe and this is one of their best-selling pots. It’s nontoxic, nonstick and oven-safe up to 425 degrees. Vented glass lids seal in the heat and flavor while you see what’s cooking. The thick forged pan base heats up quickly and evenly. $45, kuhnrikonshop.com
3. Getting organized. Who doesn’t love the idea of all the food in the cupboards being perfectly organized in these BPA free Chefs Path airtight containers. With 24 pieces, there’s a size for everything. The stackable bins are easy to clean, super sturdy and can be quickly labeled thanks to the included chalkboard marker and reusable labels. $69.97, amazon.com
4. Three thumbs up. We loved all three Cutluxe knives we tried, including the serrated steak knives, the 5½ utility knife and the 8-inch chef knife. All the knives are a nice weight and easy to hold. The steak knives cut through steak and chicken with the ease you'd expect of a high-end version but without the expensive price tag. The utility knife sliced through a watermelon like butter. And the chef knife diced ingredients for fresh salsa with ease. They're made from heavy-duty German stainless steel. Steak set $69.99, 8-inch chef $39.99, utility 29.99; cutluxe.com
5. Perfectly baked. Good Cook AirPerfect nonstick cookie sheets baked butter scones to perfection, with a flaky golden bottom. They are designed with indentions in the bottom to speed the heating process and hot air circulates between two layers to ensure even heating and no scorching, making it almost impossible to burn your cookies. Recommended to wash by hand. Two-pan set $24.99, amazon.com.
