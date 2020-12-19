5 holiday dessert recipes you'll want to make this year

My grandmother taught me everything I know about cooking. I used to spend hours in the kitchen as her sous chef. There was nothing better in the world.
My grandmother, Beverly, is no longer with us, but her recipes are. Every holiday I break out my cookbook with the broken binding and seventh grader's handwriting, and I bake and remember her.
These are my favorite recipes and I am happy to share them with you and your family.
Rum Cake (literally the best recipe ever)
Ingredients:
For the cake:
▪ 1 18.5-ounce package yellow cake mix
▪ 1 3.75-ounce package instant vanilla pudding
▪ 4 eggs
▪ 1/2 cup vegetable oil
▪ 1/2 cup dark rum (80 proof)
▪ 1/2 cup water
For the glaze:
▪ 1 cup granulated sugar
▪ 1/4 lb. butter (one stick)
▪ 1/4 cup rum
▪ 1/4 cup water
Directions:
First, grease and flour a 10” bundt pan. Next, mix all of the cake ingredients together. Pour batter into the bundt pan. Bake at 325 degrees Fahrenheit for one hour. Poke with a toothpick to make sure it comes out clean. Cool and invert the cake onto a large plate and prick the top and sides with a fork for glaze.
Then, melt the butter in a saucepan. Stir in the water and sugar. Boil for five minutes, stirring continuously. Remove from the heat and slowly add the rum. Pour the glaze over the cake and cool.
Sugar Cookies
Ingredients:
▪ 3/4 cup sugar
▪ 1/4-pound butter
▪ 1 egg
▪ 1/2 teaspoon vanilla
▪ 1 tablespoon cream or milk
▪ 1-¼ cups flour
▪ 1/8 teaspoon salt
▪ 1/4 teaspoon baking powder
Directions:
Cream the butter, then gradually add the sugar, beating until light. Add the egg, vanilla and cream or milk.
In a separate bowl, mix together the flour, salt and baking powder. Slowly add the wet ingredients and mix well.
Arrange teaspoonfuls on cookie sheets, one inch apart. Bake at 350 for 8 to 10 minutes; the edges will just start to turn golden brown.
Quick Chocolate Fudge
Ingredients:
▪ 1/2 cup Karo syrup
▪ 1/3 cup evaporated milk
▪ 3 cups semisweet chocolate pieces
▪ 2 teaspoons vanilla
▪ 3/4 cup confectioners’ sugar
▪ 1 cup coarsely chopped nuts (optional)
▪ Crushed candy canes (optional)
Directions:
Grease an 8” x 8” x 2” baking pan, or line with parchment paper.
In a heavy pan, combine milk, Karo and chocolate pieces. Cook over medium heat until the chocolate is melted, stirring constantly. Then, stir in the vanilla and confectioners’ sugar. Cook over medium until creamy and smooth and the sugar dissolves. If using nuts, mix them in.
Pour into the greased pan and refrigerate for 4 hours. If using crushed candy canes, sprinkle on top. Cut into squares.
Tig’s Carrot Cake (Tig is my mom)
Ingredients:
For the cake:
▪ 2 cups flour
▪ 2 teaspoons baking powder
▪ 1½ teaspoons baking soda
▪ 1 teaspoon salt cup
▪ 2 teaspoons cinnamon
▪ 4 eggs
▪ 2 cups sugar
▪ 1-¼ cups vegetable oil
▪ 2 cups carrots, grated
▪ 8-½ ounces crushed pineapple
▪ 1/2 cup walnuts or golden raisins (I prefer the raisins)
For the cream cheese frosting:
▪ 8-ounce package cream cheese, softened
▪ 1/2 cup butter
▪ 16 ounces confectioner's sugar
▪ 1 teaspoon vanilla
Directions:
First, sift flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt and cinnamon together.
In a separate bowl, beat eggs. Add sugar to dissolve (about 10 minutes). Then, stir in carrots, pineapple, oil and nuts/raisins. Add the flour mixture.
Place the batter in a greased, floured 9” x 13” pan. Bake at 350 for 35 to 40 minutes. Cool.
To make the frosting, combine all ingredients in a bowl and mix thoroughly. Add one tablespoon of milk if the mixture is too stiff. Top the cake with the cream cheese frosting.
Christmas Morning Cinnamon Rolls
Ingredients:
▪ Prepared pizza dough (I use the Pioneer Woman’s recipe)
▪ 1/4-pound butter, softened
▪ 1-½ cups granulated sugar
▪ 2 tablespoons cinnamon
For the frosting (or you can use the cream cheese frosting recipe from the carrot cake)
▪ 1-½ cup confectioners’ sugar
▪ 1/2 stick butter, softened
▪ 3 tablespoons milk or cream
▪ 1/2 teaspoon vanilla
Directions:
First, flour a large flat surface. Roll out the pizza dough until thin and rectangular. Smear the softened butter over the dough.
In a separate bowl or container, combine the cinnamon and sugar. Mix thoroughly. Sprinkle over the buttered dough.
Start at the bottom and roll upward, making a long roll. Cut into two-inch pieces. Place into a buttered baking dish and let proof for 30 minutes.
Combine all ingredients for frosting and mix with a beater.
Bake the cinnamon rolls at 350 for 25 minutes. Top with icing and serve warm.
Shea Saladee lives in Papillion with her husband, Brent, and their three children. She works as an instructor at the University of Nebraska Omaha.
