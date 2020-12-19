5 holiday dessert recipes you'll want to make this year

First, grease and flour a 10” bundt pan. Next, mix all of the cake ingredients together. Pour batter into the bundt pan. Bake at 325 degrees Fahrenheit for one hour. Poke with a toothpick to make sure it comes out clean. Cool and invert the cake onto a large plate and prick the top and sides with a fork for glaze.

Then, melt the butter in a saucepan. Stir in the water and sugar. Boil for five minutes, stirring continuously. Remove from the heat and slowly add the rum. Pour the glaze over the cake and cool.

Sugar Cookies

Ingredients:

▪ 3/4 cup sugar

▪ 1/4-pound butter

▪ 1 egg

▪ 1/2 teaspoon vanilla

▪ 1 tablespoon cream or milk

▪ 1-¼ cups flour

▪ 1/8 teaspoon salt

▪ 1/4 teaspoon baking powder

Directions:

Cream the butter, then gradually add the sugar, beating until light. Add the egg, vanilla and cream or milk.