5 lessons everyone can learn from 'Star Wars'

The day we went and saw "Star Wars: The Force Awakens," I surprised my husband with a pregnancy test letting him know we were expecting baby number two. I handed him the test, all wrapped up and told him, "This is going to really enhance your movie viewing." He thought I'd wrapped a candy bar at first. It's a night neither of us will forget.

My husband has joyfully shared his old Star Wars toys with our kids, and I so enjoy watching the three of them act out epic battles from the movies. We also have a host of Star Wars Little Golden books and Learn-to-Read books that are all bedtime staples.

Needless to say, Star Wars is a big deal in our house. And I'm more than fine with it. There are so many great lessons to be learned from the saga. Today, on Star Wars Day, here are a few lessons I hope my kids will take with them in life.

1. Never stop pursuing your dreams. Luke might have been a simple Tatooine farm boy (and there's nothing wrong with that), but he wanted more and never stopped believing in his dreams of becoming a pilot — even when others doubted him.