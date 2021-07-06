5 lessons our three-legged chihuahua has taught my family in the year we've had him

Poor Frank couldn't keep up with the bigger, four-legged dogs living with my parents, and they figured he'd be happier and more content here with us.

I think they're right. And I also think we're all a little happier, too. Getting Frank just as the pandemic was starting in March 2020 was kind of a blessing in disguise. We had this new, fun creature to pay attention to. The fun and lessons have only continued since then.

Here are some things Frank has taught us in the last year.

1. Don't worry so much. While Frank is a little predisposed to nervousness thanks to his breed, he's actually mostly a really chill dog. He doesn't let much affect him. He just lives his best doggy life (including letting stinky toots rip during family movie night) without caring much of what anyone thinks.

2. Believe in yourself. Frank only has three legs, but he doesn't let that stop him from trying to chase rabbits and squirrels in our neighborhood. It doesn't prevent him from jumping up on the couch so he can curl up in his favorite comfy spot. He runs and plays and is, simply put, a completely normal dog. We ponder what kind of life he could've had with four legs, but Frank doesn't. He just keeps pushing forward.