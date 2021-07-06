5 lessons our three-legged chihuahua has taught my family in the year we've had him

Years ago, if you would have asked me if I wanted a dog, I would have said no. I wouldn't have given it any thought either.
I'm not a dog person. I haven't really been since I was bitten by a Golden Retriever when I was 8 years old.
However, I grew up with dogs, and I loved every one of them. The first was Sasha, who my parents rescued from the pound. She was a mix of German Shepherd and Samoyed Husky, but being a runt with stunted legs, she never grew higher than our knees. She lived until I was in high school. Then there was Bailey, who we found as a puppy with her mom and litter mates in the woods behind our house. She passed away just before my son was born in 2013.
Some of my best childhood memories revolved around our dogs. They followed along with us as we roamed around the neighborhood. We dressed them up in baby/kid clothes. We made them play house with us. They accompanied us on family camping trips.
That's why, despite my not wanting to personally own a dog as an adult, I gave in for my own two kids.
We decided to adopt Frank from my parents. Frank is a a three-legged chihuahua, even though he doesn't have all the typical chihuahua tendencies (except for bouts of nervousness). He's so sweet and timid and cuddly, and he loves chasing my boys around the house.
Poor Frank couldn't keep up with the bigger, four-legged dogs living with my parents, and they figured he'd be happier and more content here with us.
I think they're right. And I also think we're all a little happier, too. Getting Frank just as the pandemic was starting in March 2020 was kind of a blessing in disguise. We had this new, fun creature to pay attention to. The fun and lessons have only continued since then.
Here are some things Frank has taught us in the last year.
1. Don't worry so much. While Frank is a little predisposed to nervousness thanks to his breed, he's actually mostly a really chill dog. He doesn't let much affect him. He just lives his best doggy life (including letting stinky toots rip during family movie night) without caring much of what anyone thinks.
2. Believe in yourself. Frank only has three legs, but he doesn't let that stop him from trying to chase rabbits and squirrels in our neighborhood. It doesn't prevent him from jumping up on the couch so he can curl up in his favorite comfy spot. He runs and plays and is, simply put, a completely normal dog. We ponder what kind of life he could've had with four legs, but Frank doesn't. He just keeps pushing forward.
3. Have a little patience. Dogs require a lot of patience, and I've had to learn to be very patient with Frank. He has to take a lot of breaks on our short walks. He's also a dog who is very much on a schedule. If you don't wake up on time, he'll bark until you're up. Thirty minutes before every meal, he's whiny and demanding. I guess he's also taught us the importance of having a schedule and staying on top of it.
4. Be a good friend. I'm not sure if it's because Frank doesn't like being alone, or he feels the need to protect us, but he's always with us. Is this a normal dog thing? I can't remember from my own childhood, but Frank will move to whatever room we move to. If one of us sits on the couch, Frank is right there for a pet. If one of the boys gets hurt, he's right there sniffing them and getting up in their business to make sure they're OK. He's a good boy.
5. Have fun. Above all, Frank has taught us to have some fun. We love our two cats, but they're not as fun. Plus, at 15 and 13, they're old. Frank likes to play. He might not play the traditional dog games like fetch, but the boys have discovered he's super squirrelly just before dinner time. They love to get him riled up so he'll chase them through the house and bark at them. And he enjoys the cat's laser toy. Boy, we get a good laugh out of watching him try and catch that red dot.
I think it's safe to say we'll probably be a dog family going forward. Our kids love Frank so much and they're already talking about the next dog we'll get someday after our cats pass away — I'm dreading the day — because I refuse to be a zoo to all the animals. I only have so much patience.