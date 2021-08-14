5 lunchboxes that will keep kids' food safe and fresh at school

School is back in session for some districts. Parents can keep kids fueled and happy by sending lunch in one of these five lunchbox options.

1. Freezable. This lunch bag features Packit's groundbreaking cooling design. Non-toxic freezable gel is built into the walls of the bag. It’s so simple to use. Just freeze the entire lunch box overnight. Then in the morning, it’s ready to pack and keep your child’s food cold until lunchtime. amazon.com, $21.50

2. Bento box style. The Bentgo Kids leak proof children’s lunch box has five compartments perfectly portioned for kids. A reviewer said her 4-year-old knows a different food group goes in each compartment to make a complete meal. The small circular compartment is perfect for dips like ranch for veggies or syrup for waffle sticks. target.com $24.99

3. For art lovers. Artovida works with artists worldwide for their unique and stylish lunch bags. Made with a thick neoprene that will keep your food insulated for up to four hours, the ARTOVIDA Insulated Neoprene Lunch Bag stands upright and stretches to fit all of your lunch containers. When lunch is over, the tote conveniently folds flat. It's also stain-resistant and machine-washable. amazon.com, $24.95