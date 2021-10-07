5 mental health-boosting strategies for mom and dad

When it comes to your family’s mental health, follow the flight attendant’s directive: Take care of yourself first (and don’t feel guilty about it).

When the cabin pressure drops in an airplane, you have to put your oxygen mask on first, otherwise you won’t be in a position to help those in need. The same principle applies to your mental health. If you don’t ensure your own emotional well-being, you won’t be in any condition to help your children when they need guidance and support.

The past 18 months have thrown so much at parents — a pandemic, school closures, protests, political unrest and climate disasters — it’s no wonder nearly 50 percent of us say our levels of stress have increased since the pandemic began, according to the American Psychological Association.

Being a parent and experiencing stress go hand in hand, even on the best days. But when you’re really stressed and overwhelmed, you’re at greater risk of lashing out more harshly or responding with less sensitivity to your children. These stress-induced overreactions or emotional withdrawals can have a trickle-down effect on the whole family, creating more tension and anxiety for everyone in the home.

To keep from falling into an unhappy headspace or to climb your way out of one, practice these five mood-boosting strategies: