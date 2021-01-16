5 new ways to enjoy the classic hot chocolate drink

Looking to spice up the classic cold weather drink? Here are five easy ways.
Start by putting all ingredients into your mug. Warm in microwave for 1½ minutes and stir (repeat until chocolate has melted).
Garnish with marshmallows as desired. Enjoy!
Looking to spice up the classic cold weather drink? Here are five easy ways.
Start by putting all ingredients into your mug. Warm in microwave for 1½ minutes and stir (repeat until chocolate has melted).
Garnish with marshmallows as desired. Enjoy!
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.