5 no-cook kid-friendly meals to try this summer

You know those summer evenings when it’s just so hot that you dread the idea of going into the kitchen and cooking?
We’ve been having those a lot lately.
In our nearly 100-year-old house, the air conditioning does not reach our kitchen, so it’s always a fun time cooking there during the summer. (I'm kidding. It's the worst.) A lot of the time we choose to grill outside or make meals that require as little oven use as possible. And when I find a meal we all like that includes zero hot surfaces? Even better.
Here are a few no-cook summer meals that kids actually enjoy and eat.
1. Fancy sandwiches. I say fancy because we pull out all the stops for dinner sandwiches. We get the good bread (hello Asiago cheese bread) or bagels, buy a couple different deli meats and cheeses, and have an entire smorgasbord of toppings and spreads. While my kids make theirs pretty boring (meat and cheese), my husband and I go Subway-level crazy with everything.
2. Charcuterie board. This is probably my kids’ absolute favorite thing to eat. We usually get a couple different kinds of meat — rotisserie chicken, salami, pepperoni, sausage, etc. — and also a few different kinds of cheeses, crackers and bread. Then we’ll add some nuts, fruit (dried and fresh) and sauces like mustard, barbecue, ranch and horseradish (for the adults). They’re basically like fancy Lunchables, and my kids love having a variety of things to choose from at dinner.
3. Salad bar. This idea was shared with me by a friend and I can’t wait to try it. The idea is to make an at-home salad bar with all your favorite toppings — deli ham, turkey, hard-boiled eggs, bacon bits, shredded cheese, tomatoes, onion, croutons, etc. And don’t forget a few different salad dressing options. It’s all the fun of a salad bar without the uneasiness eating at a salad bar brings. Plus, older kids can help chop vegetables and any kid, no matter their age, loves having power over what they choose to eat.
4. Spring rolls. Get some pre-cooked shrimp (or rotisserie chicken if your kids aren’t into seafood), lettuce and veggies such as carrots, avocado, cucumbers, peppers, etc. Chop everything up and let your kids choose what they want in their roll. Then wrap everything together in rice paper wrappers, which are easy to prepare. (Read the instructions on the package just to be sure.) Just be careful — they stick together really easily. And don’t forget some fun dipping sauces like peanut sauce, hoisin sauce, sweet chili sauce or, if you like it spicy, sriracha.
5. Tortilla pinwheels. You can have fun with this one. First, spread your tortilla with a favorite spread. You can do mustard, mayo, cream cheese, etc. Then add your meat — turkey, ham, chicken, tuna, etc. Then add cheese and any veggies you or the kids like, roll it up and cut into pieces. The pinwheel look of the slices makes for a fun way of eating your traditional wrap.
Hopefully these meals offer a fun way to bring your family together while enjoying delicious food. And zero cooking!
