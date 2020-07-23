5 no-cook kid-friendly meals to try this summer

You know those summer evenings when it’s just so hot that you dread the idea of going into the kitchen and cooking?

We’ve been having those a lot lately.

In our nearly 100-year-old house, the air conditioning does not reach our kitchen, so it’s always a fun time cooking there during the summer. (I'm kidding. It's the worst.) A lot of the time we choose to grill outside or make meals that require as little oven use as possible. And when I find a meal we all like that includes zero hot surfaces? Even better.

Here are a few no-cook summer meals that kids actually enjoy and eat.

1. Fancy sandwiches. I say fancy because we pull out all the stops for dinner sandwiches. We get the good bread (hello Asiago cheese bread) or bagels, buy a couple different deli meats and cheeses, and have an entire smorgasbord of toppings and spreads. While my kids make theirs pretty boring (meat and cheese), my husband and I go Subway-level crazy with everything.