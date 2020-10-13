5 not-so-scary movies to watch with your kids this Halloween

2. "Curious George: A Halloween Boo Fest." We first watched this when my oldest son, Sam, was 2 and we absolutely loved it. It's still a big hit with Sam, who is 6, and 4-year-old brother, Elliott. I personally think Curious George is the cutest, though, yes, I do wonder why the Man with the Yellow Hat gives him so much freedom. And unlike "Curious George: A Very Monkey Christmas," it has a great story, this one about the legend of a headless scarecrow named No Noggin. The music is also surprisingly catchy. (Not rated; Common Sense Media recommends it for ages 3 and older.)

3. "Hotel Transylvania." My kids thought this movie was hilarious (and bonus: there are two sequels). The premise of the movie focuses Dracula's Hotel Transylvania, a hotel for monsters. And who shows up to stay? A human. Dracula is determined to keep his daughter away from him. It's a story of a father-daughter relationship, and it makes my kids bust out laughing. (Rated PG; Common Sense Media recommends it for ages 7 and older.)

4. "It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown." I'm a little biased with this one because, again, it's another beloved movie from my own childhood. It's all about Linus' firm belief in the Great Pumpkin (think Halloween's Santa Claus) and how Linus awaits his arrival in the pumpkin patch. The Peanuts gang also gets into other beloved Halloween activities such as costumes, trick or treating, bobbing for apples and Halloween parties. And while I do love this movie, I had to make sure to tell my kids, "bullying is not OK." There are quite a few bullying incidents and name calling, which might make some parents think twice about this Halloween classic. My kids enjoy the movie in general, and it's a chance for me to point out what bullying is and why it's not OK (and what to do if they see someone being bullied or are being bullied themselves). (Not rated; Common Sense Media recommends it for ages 4 and older.)