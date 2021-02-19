5 places that offer free online learning tools for families

The last year has meant a lot of uncertainty and negativity for so many people. COVID-19 has certainly changed learning and extracurricular activities for both children and adults. My daughter hasn’t been to choir in a year, and after-school clubs in elementary school are on hold this year.
These are relatively minor problems, given the impact of the pandemic on the health and well-being of the world’s population. However, there is one opportunity COVID-19 has opened up when it comes to learning. Now, more than ever, learners of all ages are going online to learn new skills. Here are some places I’ve found with free learning tools for all families.
Learn a Foreign Language
All you need is an Omaha Public Library card to gain access to Mango Languages, an online learning platform with lessons to help you learn a foreign language. Mango also provides instruction for English Language Learners as well. The program is usually $7.99 per month for a single language or $17.99 per month for unlimited languages, but the partnership with OPL makes this a free learning tool to learn a foreign language.
DoSpace
DoSpace, which partners with Metropolitan Community College, has free online classes and events all day long for people starting in preschool through adulthood. Some February classes include an Adobe Illustrator Basics webinar, after-school speakers and maker programs for elementary, middle and high school students from UNO College of Education or DoSpace staff, and community online meetups for adults. Programs are free but most require pre-registration.
Museum of Modern Art
New York’s Museum of Modern Art, or MoMA, offers free art courses through Coursera. If you want to receive a certificate of completion for the courses, there is a cost. However, you can access all materials and course videos for free. These courses are MOOCs (Massive Open Online Courses) offered by many public entities. I love the MoMA courses on contemporary and modern art, photography and more from art experts.
College Courses
Many universities and colleges offer free online courses. Although the free courses may not apply towards a degree or certificate program, when the goal is learning, the experience is invaluable. Check out courses from MIT, Berkeley, Yale, Harvard and more on their individual websites or through MOOC.org, a culmination of thousands of free open sourced online courses.
YouTube
Sure, YouTube may not be your first thought when it comes to learning, but the online video search engine is so much more than watching gamers streaming and prank videos. Believe it or not, when I ask some of my remote students where they have learned new skills in music, art and coding during the last year, they overwhelmingly report: YouTube. I have students learning ukulele, cake design and even how to build a PC by using YouTube. There’s no need to spend a dime or register when YouTube has skills and tutorials for anything you want to learn.
As an educator and parent, I have a passion for learning. Because of closures and quarantines, we’ve had to look at unique ways to expand knowledge during the COVID-19 pandemic. Finding these free learning tools online has been a blessing for me and my family. What have you learned online this past year?
***
Jen Schneider is a local middle school teacher and mom to two children.