5 places that offer free online learning tools for families

The last year has meant a lot of uncertainty and negativity for so many people. COVID-19 has certainly changed learning and extracurricular activities for both children and adults. My daughter hasn’t been to choir in a year, and after-school clubs in elementary school are on hold this year.

These are relatively minor problems, given the impact of the pandemic on the health and well-being of the world’s population. However, there is one opportunity COVID-19 has opened up when it comes to learning. Now, more than ever, learners of all ages are going online to learn new skills. Here are some places I’ve found with free learning tools for all families.

Learn a Foreign Language

All you need is an Omaha Public Library card to gain access to Mango Languages, an online learning platform with lessons to help you learn a foreign language. Mango also provides instruction for English Language Learners as well. The program is usually $7.99 per month for a single language or $17.99 per month for unlimited languages, but the partnership with OPL makes this a free learning tool to learn a foreign language.

DoSpace