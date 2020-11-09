5 products to try this month, including adorable bee socks

The Momaha Magazine is always trying new products — and we want to share what we’ve discovered with you, our readers.

So if you’re looking for the perfect gift, check out our ideas.

1. Don’t worry, bee happy. The Save the Bees Lavley socks are adorable, especially for anyone you know who cares about the little insects. A perfect stocking stuffer for Christmas or to give a friend on Earth Day. Our reviewer loved the bright pattern and the soft feel, and they are sure to start a conversation about their cuteness. $10.95, lavley.com.

2. Speaking of bees. Our reviewer is always on the lookout for natural products to use on her skin, and the Eczema Honey Nut-Free Skin-Soothing Cream fits the bill. The cream can be applied on all skin types and anywhere on the skin, and it doesn’t leave a greasy feel or have a heavy scent. Once the cream melts into the skin, it creates a moisture barrier that guards and conditions. It uses a blend of natural ingredients such as beeswax and pure honey, so no worries about strange chemicals. $29.95, eczemahoneyco.com.