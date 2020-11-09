5 products to try this month, including adorable bee socks

The Momaha Magazine is always trying new products — and we want to share what we’ve discovered with you, our readers.
1. Don’t worry, bee happy. The Save the Bees Lavley socks are adorable, especially for anyone you know who cares about the little insects. A perfect stocking stuffer for Christmas or to give a friend on Earth Day. Our reviewer loved the bright pattern and the soft feel, and they are sure to start a conversation about their cuteness. $10.95, lavley.com.
2. Speaking of bees. Our reviewer is always on the lookout for natural products to use on her skin, and the Eczema Honey Nut-Free Skin-Soothing Cream fits the bill. The cream can be applied on all skin types and anywhere on the skin, and it doesn’t leave a greasy feel or have a heavy scent. Once the cream melts into the skin, it creates a moisture barrier that guards and conditions. It uses a blend of natural ingredients such as beeswax and pure honey, so no worries about strange chemicals. $29.95, eczemahoneyco.com.
3. Easy-peasy project. A great project for a rainy day. Our 6-year-old tester was able complete the sticker pictures independently. The stickers are easy to peel off the sheet and once placed can be carefully repositioned if mistakes arise. He liked that there were so many stickers because that made it a fun challenge. The end result was quite beautiful, with lots of bright colors and details. $14.95, www.workman.com.
4. Superbee wax wraps. The beautiful prints and colors of the Superbee wax wraps beginner set were a hit, but what what our tester truly loved is that these wraps provide a plastic-free option for storing food. They did a great job of keeping her food fresh and giving her peace of mind knowing that she is taking positive steps toward eliminating plastic in her life. Easy to wash and reuse. $20, superbee.me.
5. It’s still fresh. Our tester was pleasantly surprised every time she opened her Ambrosia Linen storage bag and found that her produce was still fresh, days after purchasing. In the past she was throwing away a lot of produce due to it expiring quickly and she felt bad about the food she was wasting. With the linen bag, her produce is lasting longer, which is saving her money and reducing food waste. $30, ambrosiabag.com.
This article originally appeared in the November 2020 issue of the Momaha Magazine.
