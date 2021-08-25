5 reasons my 6-year-old is my best friend for life

Recently, I read an article titled something like “How to know if you’ve found your best friend for life.” As I was reading the magazine’s list of ways to be sure your friend is going to be a BFF gal pal for all of eternity, I was infused with a sense of familiarity.
About 75% of the way through the article, it hit me that the reason it felt familiar was because I have someone in my life who hits a lot of those marks.
Is it a life-long girlfriend or a fellow mom from the carpool lane? Nope. It is my 6-year-old. My 6-year-old, if the list is gospel, will be my bestie for life. Because, according to the article, a true best friend:
Will tell you when you have food in your teeth.
Yeah, my kiddo will definitely tell me that. Just yesterday, after doing that annoyingly habitual gnawing-on-your-fingernails thing, I apparently had an errant chip of red nail polish on one of my teeth. Instead of quietly saying something on the down-low like, “Hey, ma, you’ve got a little something there,” my munchkin gasped and exclaimed, “You have a huge red thing on your tooth!” in the same excited voice she would’ve used if she’d seen a unicorn.
I appreciated her willingness to spare me the embarrassment, but her shocked and awed squeal actually brought forth the eyes of all the other parents who were also standing outside of her school at pickup time. A little discretion wouldn’t kill you, bestie.
Knows your favorite drink.
When I pull up to the Starbucks drive-thru, the kid thinks it’s hilarious to roll down her window and yell in unison with me as I deliver my order. It sounds adorable, but she’s usually not exactly in sync with me, which means we just sound like two people yelling different things into the speaker at the same time. More often than not, the barista asks me to repeat my order.
So, of course, we both yell, “Venti coffee Frappuccino with an extra pump of the frapp roast and whipped cream.”
Knows how to make you laugh when you’re down.
Okay, my little bestie has this one down. She knows all the little things that crack me up no matter what I’m doing, and she has no qualms about using them to make me grin. The kid really does know how to turn my frown into a crackle whether she sings “Driver's License” at the top of her lungs, does her silly little booty-shaking dance or when she finds those videos on her iPad of cats in hats ringing the diner bell.
Will listen to you tell the same story 50 times and never complain.
Alright, I’m starting to think we really are best friends. Because not only does she cheer as if she’s never heard the story of the time when she was 3 and she finger painted the kitchen with her strawberry yogurt, but she adds hand gestures and funny faces like she’s my little hype man.
Will make the effort to have a good relationship with your man.
Well, this one might very well clinch it. Because not only does she love and adore my man, but my tiny bestie even calls him “daddy.”
I know in the blink of an eye she won’t want to be BFFs with her mom anymore, but I’ll happily take every minute of it for now.
Lynn Kirkle lives in Omaha with her husband and five kids. She writes novels under the name Lynn Painter, and can be found at lynnpainter.com or on Twitter @LAPainter.