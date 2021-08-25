5 reasons my 6-year-old is my best friend for life

Knows your favorite drink.

When I pull up to the Starbucks drive-thru, the kid thinks it’s hilarious to roll down her window and yell in unison with me as I deliver my order. It sounds adorable, but she’s usually not exactly in sync with me, which means we just sound like two people yelling different things into the speaker at the same time. More often than not, the barista asks me to repeat my order.

So, of course, we both yell, “Venti coffee Frappuccino with an extra pump of the frapp roast and whipped cream.”

Knows how to make you laugh when you’re down.

Okay, my little bestie has this one down. She knows all the little things that crack me up no matter what I’m doing, and she has no qualms about using them to make me grin. The kid really does know how to turn my frown into a crackle whether she sings “Driver's License” at the top of her lungs, does her silly little booty-shaking dance or when she finds those videos on her iPad of cats in hats ringing the diner bell.

Will listen to you tell the same story 50 times and never complain.