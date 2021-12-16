5 simple rules to follow when it comes to kids and gift-giving this holiday season

2. It’s okay and normal for your kids to want more than they need. Again, the Christmas season tends to promote over-indulgence, and kids respond accordingly. It is also perfectly normal for your kids to deal with disappointment. It is healthy for them to understand they can’t have some things. It is also okay for your kids to start to understand that just because some kids get more expensive or abundant things doesn’t mean they are loved less. Families are different, and kids can start to grasp this at an early age.

3. Build Christmas traditions. As children mature, the traditions become as important as the gifts. Special movies, music, books and, of course, food are all part of most of our childhood memories from the holidays. I personally can’t tell you what I got for Christmas when I was 12, but I do remember our Christmas tree and lights went up the Saturday after Thanksgiving — rain or shine. I am also confident that we had ham for Christmas dinner, and it was always a big hoopla to see if my mother remembered the glaze. Families engage in all types of rituals during the holidays, and these rituals help children build memories and navigate the season. It is imperative adults approach the traditions with the child, not independent of the child. Cook, watch movies and decorate together. That is what creates the magic.