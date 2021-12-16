5 simple rules to follow when it comes to kids and gift-giving this holiday season

Let’s face it. If you have kids, gifts are a big part of the holiday season.
I know we want kids to understand the meaning of the season and the love and joy that the holidays can and do bring, but kids aren’t wired that way. The radiance and anticipation of the Christmas gifts is just too powerful. It’s even hard for some of us adults.
Buying gifts is difficult, time consuming and expensive. Buying gifts for kids can be downright painful. Many parents have the added stress of trying to ensure your kids have the same stuff their friends have. Remember a few simple rules. The social media feeds are filled with pictures of big-ticket items that all of their friends received. How does a parent compete and navigate these waters?
1. You are not going to inflict "trauma” on your child based on the gifts you buy or don’t buy. Your child will fit in at school, have friends, develop normally and be as sweet and as annoying as all the other kids regardless of the Christmas gifts they receive or don’t receive. Don’t let the advertising or other pressures fool you. We have become an electronics-obsessed culture, and having the latest and greatest game system, headphones, watches, etc., has become a non-stop passion for children and adolescents. You will never win this competition, so it’s best to get out of the game now. Let your kids know that big-ticket items are a once-every-few-years events. Not yearly ones. If you don’t draw that distinction now, you never will, and the race for the newest system will always overshadow the gratitude they showed for the last system you bought them.
2. It’s okay and normal for your kids to want more than they need. Again, the Christmas season tends to promote over-indulgence, and kids respond accordingly. It is also perfectly normal for your kids to deal with disappointment. It is healthy for them to understand they can’t have some things. It is also okay for your kids to start to understand that just because some kids get more expensive or abundant things doesn’t mean they are loved less. Families are different, and kids can start to grasp this at an early age.
3. Build Christmas traditions. As children mature, the traditions become as important as the gifts. Special movies, music, books and, of course, food are all part of most of our childhood memories from the holidays. I personally can’t tell you what I got for Christmas when I was 12, but I do remember our Christmas tree and lights went up the Saturday after Thanksgiving — rain or shine. I am also confident that we had ham for Christmas dinner, and it was always a big hoopla to see if my mother remembered the glaze. Families engage in all types of rituals during the holidays, and these rituals help children build memories and navigate the season. It is imperative adults approach the traditions with the child, not independent of the child. Cook, watch movies and decorate together. That is what creates the magic.
4. Talk to your kids. One of the best things you can do for your children during the holidays is to talk to them. I am always amazed at studies that show how little interaction kids have with adults. Sometimes it is a few minutes a day where the child is interacting with the adults. You don’t have to over-structure this or try to ban the electronics from the premises. Just look for normal opportunities to talk to them. And when I say talk, I mean let them talk. Ask questions to find out what they are thinking. Make them ask questions to find out what you are thinking. Take advantage of time in the car, during dinner, during bath time, etc. Walks around the neighborhood are some of the best times for you and your child. A 15-minute walk provides a great opportunity for quality time and promotes mental health for both of you. However you do it, make it a goal during the holidays to talk to your kids.
5. Remember, Christmas is a time for gifts and giving. It is important to start teaching children the art of giving gifts. Helping kids learn the skill of individualizing gifts to the person is a great skill to teach. When you are buying or making gifts, it provides an opportunity for your child to think about others. Think about their interests, hobbies and personality. Gift cards have become the gold standard for many, but teaching children how to shop or create gifts tailored to an individual is a life-long skill and doesn’t have to be a chore. Additionally, making gifts doesn’t require a Martha Stewart-type effort, but it also can’t be done at the last minute.
Happy holidays!