5 sure-fire selfie spots to check out this summer

If you are on the quest for the perfect selfie this summer, look no further than this list of iconic Nebraska destinations.
BOB KERREY PEDESTRIAN BRIDGE
705 Riverfront Drive, Omaha
Affectionately referred to as The Bob, this stunning, 3,000-foot long walkway was the first walking bridge in the United States to connect two states. It stretches across the Missouri River, giving pedestrians a perfect view of Omaha’s skyline. Floating 60 feet above the water gives walkers an almost airborne experience. On the Nebraska side, enjoy the 3-acre Omaha Plaza with an interactive water jet fountain, River Critters Environmental Play Area and access to the National Park Service Visitors Center. Two 210-foot-tall towers light up at night.
WORLD'S LARGEST PORCH SWING
Fifth Street and Jefferson Avenue, Hebron
Head to Nebraska’s “Porch Swing Capital” for a chance to sit on the 32-foot-long swing. It was constructed from a section of a center pivot irrigation frame which forms the top girder. The swing is said to be long enough for 24 children or 18 adults. It was originally built in 1985 and moved to its current location in 1991. A covering was added in 2016. The attraction is located in a beautifully maintained city park. There is plenty of shade, a gazebo with picnic tables and large playground for the kids to burn some energy. Public restrooms are available. It’s a must-see stop on your next road trip through Nebraska — be sure to “swing by” on the way to Carhenge.
CARHENGE
2.5 miles north of Alliance, along Highway 87
This unique sculpture in western Nebraska is a replica of Stonehenge, England’s most famous prehistoric monument. Built in the summer of 1987 by Jim Reinders and his family, Carhenge consists of 39 automobiles which were placed to assume the same proportions as Stonehenge. The gray, spray-painted cars form a circle that measures about 96 feet in diameter. Additional sculptures made of old cars and car parts have been built on the site as part of the Car Art Reserve, including “Spawning Salmon” and Dino the dinosaur among others. The 10-acre preserve was gifted to the city of Alliance in 2013.
Admission is free and Carhenge is open during daylight hours year-round. A gift shop, visitors center and information kiosk are open during the summer.
CHIMNEY ROCK
1.5 miles south of Highway 92 on Chimney Rock Road, Bayard
Chimney Rock looms large on the Great Plains. Standing about 325 feet tall from base to peak, it was a cherished landmark that greeted thousands as they traveled west along the Oregon, California and the Mormon Trails. An estimated 500,000 settlers traveled the 2,000 miles of the Oregon Trail in the 19th century. Chimney Rock was a sign that about one-third of their journey was complete. The Ethel and Christopher J. Abbott Visitor’s Center houses museum exhibits, a hands-on opportunity to "pack your wagon," and a video presentation that tells the story of the great migration West. Chimney Rock was designated as a National Historic Site in 1956.
$8 for adults, $4 for children ages 5-18; history.nebraska.gov/rock
SMITH FALLS
12 miles east of Valentine or 3 miles southwest of Sparks
At 63 feet, Smith Falls is the highest waterfall in Nebraska and is the centerpiece of scenic Smith Falls State Park. The only access to the falls is via a footbridge across the river from the north side of the park. Hiking to the falls is limited to established trails to prevent erosion and to protect rare plants. Nebraska’s newest state park is a popular destination for campers, as well as canoers, kayakers, tubers and others who visit the area to experience the Niobrara River, a National Scenic River. Smith Falls is named for Frederic Smith, who filed the first homestead patent on the land that encompasses the falls.
State park permit required; outdoornebraska.gov/smithfalls
kiley.cruse@owh.com; 402-444-1375