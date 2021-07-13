5 sure-fire selfie spots to check out this summer

Affectionately referred to as The Bob, this stunning, 3,000-foot long walkway was the first walking bridge in the United States to connect two states. It stretches across the Missouri River, giving pedestrians a perfect view of Omaha’s skyline. Floating 60 feet above the water gives walkers an almost airborne experience. On the Nebraska side, enjoy the 3-acre Omaha Plaza with an interactive water jet fountain, River Critters Environmental Play Area and access to the National Park Service Visitors Center. Two 210-foot-tall towers light up at night.

Head to Nebraska’s “Porch Swing Capital” for a chance to sit on the 32-foot-long swing. It was constructed from a section of a center pivot irrigation frame which forms the top girder. The swing is said to be long enough for 24 children or 18 adults. It was originally built in 1985 and moved to its current location in 1991. A covering was added in 2016. The attraction is located in a beautifully maintained city park. There is plenty of shade, a gazebo with picnic tables and large playground for the kids to burn some energy. Public restrooms are available. It’s a must-see stop on your next road trip through Nebraska — be sure to “swing by” on the way to Carhenge.