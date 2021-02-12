5 sweet books to read to your kids this Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day is Sunday. Are you ready? If you're needing a non-sweet gift ideas for the little ones in your life, why not gift them a new book? Check out one of these adorable and fun books all about Valentine's Day.
1. "Little Blue Truck's Valentine" by Alice Schertle. In this story, Little Blue Truck (a favorite of my kids) drives around to deliver Valentine's Day cards to his animal friends. But he wonders if he'll be getting any sweet cards from anyone. The book has beautiful illustrations that are highlighted by some fun brightly colored foil accents throughout the pages. 4 years old and older.
2. "Llama Llama I Love You" by Anna Dewdney. My son received "Llama Llama Red Pajama" during my baby shower (before he was even born) and it's been a staple book in our house ever since. In this book, baby Llama learns about sweet ways to express love not only on Valentine's Day, but all year long. Baby to 3 years old.
3. "Harvey the Heart Had Too Many Farts" by Jane Bexley. Like most kids, my two boys think toots and farts are hilarious, so I knew they'd really appreciate this book (I was right). They giggled their way through the story as Harvey drives his friends away with his many farts. Will he ever find someone who will love him just like he is? This story, while it does contain silly words for farts, has a sweet message in it about the importance of true friendships. All ages.
4. "Pete the Cat: Valentine's Day Is Cool" by James Dean. This story might resonate with older elementary kids who often think they're "too cool" for things they used to like. In this story, Pete the Cat thinks Valentine's Day isn't cool...until he realizes how much fun it can be because of all the special cats in his life. Ages 4 to 8 years old.
5. "A Crankenstein Valentine" by Samantha Berger. Truth be told, the cover of this book really caught my attention. Because my kids love "Grumpy Monkey" and "Grumpy Bird," I knew this book with a super cranky kid on the front would be a hit. In this story, an ordinary kid who doesn't like sweet and sappy things becomes Crankenstein on Valentine's Day. Can he turn his sour day into a sweet one? Ages 4 to 8 years old.