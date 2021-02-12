5 sweet books to read to your kids this Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day is Sunday. Are you ready? If you're needing a non-sweet gift ideas for the little ones in your life, why not gift them a new book? Check out one of these adorable and fun books all about Valentine's Day.

1. "Little Blue Truck's Valentine" by Alice Schertle. In this story, Little Blue Truck (a favorite of my kids) drives around to deliver Valentine's Day cards to his animal friends. But he wonders if he'll be getting any sweet cards from anyone. The book has beautiful illustrations that are highlighted by some fun brightly colored foil accents throughout the pages. 4 years old and older.

2. "Llama Llama I Love You" by Anna Dewdney. My son received "Llama Llama Red Pajama" during my baby shower (before he was even born) and it's been a staple book in our house ever since. In this book, baby Llama learns about sweet ways to express love not only on Valentine's Day, but all year long. Baby to 3 years old.