5 technology tools I won't give up — even after COVID-19 is gone

If COVID-19 has brought any positives for this mom and teacher, it’s been the introduction of new (or new to me) tech tools to use at home and the classroom.

I spend my day on the computer with virtual learners, so I prefer to get off the screen as much as I can. However, there are some tech tools I have no intention of giving up when COVID-19 is no longer affecting our ability to connect offline. Here are a few of my favorites.

Zoom

Remember Skype? Zoom turned it on its head with virtual meeting tools. I stopped counting how many Zoom meetings I’ve been on in the last year, but I know it’s in the thousands. Zoom isn’t just how I meet with my remote classes either. I’ve played virtual Bingo with my family and had girls’ nights galore.

Before Zoom, it wasn’t possible for my group of mom friends to meet that often. We have different work schedules and kids. It’s totally doable to hop on Zoom for 45 minutes and chat or play a game. Of course, when we can all get together in person, we will do so, but Zoom is still there when we’re too busy or don’t have babysitters.