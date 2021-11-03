5 Ted Lasso quotes that perfectly describe parenthood

I’ll admit it — the buzz made me do it. I heard so much about the TV show "Ted Lasso," that I had to watch it for myself.

Friends, it did not disappoint.

It’s just the right amount of cheesy, funny and heartwarming for me to get wholly sucked in (and binge two seasons over the course of two weekends). It’s definitely not a family show — absolutely not for kids — but some of Ted Lasso’s infamous quasi-inspirational quotes can absolutely apply to parental life. Here are just a few examples.

"I always thought tea was going to taste like hot brown water. And do you know what? I was right."

This made me think of my 6-year-old daughter whenever she tries a new food. I talk it up and convince her it’s going to be wonderful — yes, broccoli is delicious! — and as she chews and swallows, I’m confident there’s finally going to be a breakthrough.

But alas, I almost always get a response akin to, “You know what? I was right.”

"If that's a joke, I love it. If not, can't wait to unpack that with you later."