5 Ted Lasso quotes that perfectly describe parenthood

I’ll admit it — the buzz made me do it. I heard so much about the TV show "Ted Lasso," that I had to watch it for myself.
Friends, it did not disappoint.
It’s just the right amount of cheesy, funny and heartwarming for me to get wholly sucked in (and binge two seasons over the course of two weekends). It’s definitely not a family show — absolutely not for kids — but some of Ted Lasso’s infamous quasi-inspirational quotes can absolutely apply to parental life. Here are just a few examples.
"I always thought tea was going to taste like hot brown water. And do you know what? I was right."
This made me think of my 6-year-old daughter whenever she tries a new food. I talk it up and convince her it’s going to be wonderful — yes, broccoli is delicious! — and as she chews and swallows, I’m confident there’s finally going to be a breakthrough.
But alas, I almost always get a response akin to, “You know what? I was right.”
"If that's a joke, I love it. If not, can't wait to unpack that with you later."
If this doesn’t describe parenting, I don’t know what does — especially when it pertains to the kiddos discussing the happenings at their school. They climb into the car after pickup and start rambling about their day, and amongst the happy chatter, there always seems to be something oddly out-of-place that is breezed over. Something we parents have to make a mental note to revisit later.
“I had so much fun at recess today. We played zombie tag after I cried because I missed you, and Emma hit Lucas in the face with her water bottle and I never got out. I was the winner!”
"I feel like we fell out of the lucky tree and hit every branch on the way down, ended up in a pool of cash and Sour Patch Kids."
This one doesn’t really apply to parenting, but I feel like I should start saying it around my first grader just to see her cute eyes narrow as she tries to discern if that statement is a good thing or a bad thing.
I can see her saying: “Falling is bad, but a pool of money is good. I hate Sour Patch kids, though, so….?”
“I never know how to react when a grown man beatboxes in front of me.”
This is how we feel so often, as parents, when the munchkins do the whole “look what I can do!” bit, right? Beatboxing, ballet (which is actually just the kiddo spinning and jumping through the living room), running fast, random body poses that look marginally like either yoga or the holding in of one’s urine, etc. Is the proper reaction to clap and cheer for the ridiculousness? Or to just pretend you missed the entire performance?
“I don’t drink coffee. My mother always says I was born caffeinated.”
This — in a nutshell — describes my daughter (and pretty much any kiddo under the age of 10). Born caffeinated. She wakes up in the morning and is instantly boisterous, energetic and ready to go.
Mom, on the other hand, needs to shotgun a few energy drinks before her eyes are even fully open.
***
Lynn Kirkle lives in Omaha with her husband and five kids. She writes novels under the name Lynn Painter, and can be found at lynnpainter.com or on Twitter @LAPainter.