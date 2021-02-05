5 things to try this month, including some fun games

The Momaha Magazine is always trying new products — and we want to share what we’ve discovered with you, our readers.

So if you’re looking for the perfect gift, check out our ideas.

1. Goodbye stress. There’s nothing quite like lighting a delightfully-scented candle after a long day. These Vim + Vigor 100% natural soy wax candles have wonderful fragrance combinations such as grapefruit and vanilla, beach linen and driftwood and more that will take you away to your own happy place. $28; vimandvigorcandleco.com

2. Sore no more. Does your baby have sore gums? The Nuby Soothing Gel with natural ingredients and massaging toothbrush will help provide relief to baby’s delicate gums. The gel is formulated to be benzocaine-free, non-toxic and safe to swallow. $5.49; Target.com

3. A delicious game. In ConeZilla, be the first to collect 10 mouth-watering ice cream scoops and win. Kids and adults will have fun with this game of tactics and memory. It’s the perfect game for the brain. Ages 6+. $14.99; amazon.com