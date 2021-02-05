5 things to try this month, including some fun games

The Momaha Magazine is always trying new products — and we want to share what we’ve discovered with you, our readers.
So if you’re looking for the perfect gift, check out our ideas.
1. Goodbye stress. There’s nothing quite like lighting a delightfully-scented candle after a long day. These Vim + Vigor 100% natural soy wax candles have wonderful fragrance combinations such as grapefruit and vanilla, beach linen and driftwood and more that will take you away to your own happy place. $28; vimandvigorcandleco.com
2. Sore no more. Does your baby have sore gums? The Nuby Soothing Gel with natural ingredients and massaging toothbrush will help provide relief to baby’s delicate gums. The gel is formulated to be benzocaine-free, non-toxic and safe to swallow. $5.49; Target.com
3. A delicious game. In ConeZilla, be the first to collect 10 mouth-watering ice cream scoops and win. Kids and adults will have fun with this game of tactics and memory. It’s the perfect game for the brain. Ages 6+. $14.99; amazon.com
4. Bubbles of fun. In this Bubbles & Joy subscription, you’ll receive a curated box of the best bath products and brands. Some fun examples include toys, activities, colorful and aromatic bath bombs and bubble baths and more. Items are made from safe, BPA-free materials and/or natural ingredients. $59; bubblesandjoy.com/products/subscription
5. Maze racers. In this fun game, players ages 7 and older must use magnetic walls and creativity to build a maze that will leave their opponent trying to find their way out. It’s also a race against time because once a player finishes the maze, their opponent has one minute to finish too. $34.95. Amazon.com
This article originally appeared in the February 2020 issue of the Momaha Magazine.