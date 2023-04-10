Ayla & Co. diaper bag

Our reviewer said this diaper bag checked all of her boxes. "It is cute, sturdy, and my best of all, easy to organize!” The vegan leather bag — available in seven colors — includes lots of extras: each bag comes with a reusable snack bag, stroller straps, vegan leather changing pad, reusable wet bag, an insulated and removable bottle/snack pouch and removable and washable inner liner. It's everything you could want in a diaper bag that looks way more stylish than a diaper bag. $209, aylabag.com

Infinity X1 flashlight

Created from durable aircraft grade aluminum, the Infinity X1 LED dual-powered flashlight features an extremely bright beam, multiple settings, dual power options and 1 meter drop protection. Available in four different lumen strengths, the flashlights come with two power options: one rechargeable battery core with a built in USB-A cable to easily recharge, and a USB-A port to serve as backup power for other devices. There’s also a AA battery core that allows for backup power. $59 to $89, depending on lumens, infinityx1.com

Mind the Gap game

This game would be perfect for your next party or large family gathering. It’s a trivia game that is broken out with questions by generation. As you work your way around the board you tackle each generation — Boomer, Gen X, Millennial and Gen Z. It’s very much a game for all ages. The more generations you have playing together the quicker the game will play. You get one question per turn — roll and move if you’re right, stay put if you’re wrong. In addition to trivia, there are challenge cards that make you hum, dance, and act out iconic moments from the different generations. $29.99, amazon.com

Sabre Pepper spray or gel

Sabre has been making protective sprays for many years. The canister is small enough to fit in any pants or jacket pocket and has a solid protective cap preventing accidental discharge. A reviewer uses this primarily when hiking and walking the trails as it can be used against both aggressive dogs and potential attackers. It also includes a difficult-to-access whistle. While it is deafening, since it’s hard to detach from the keychain our reviewer wouldn’t count on it during an emergency. $14.99, sabre.com

Ella + Mila polish sets

This nail polish set is perfect for some mother/daughter bonding time. It comes with one larger “mommy” nail polish bottle and one “me” smaller nail polish bottle. Included in this set is one nail decoration sheet. A reviewer said, “I’ve used other nail polish brands on my daughter and they all chip within a day and completely peel off in three days max. However, with Ella + Mila my daughter’s toe nails have lasted almost two weeks. I’m so happy I don’t have to constantly reapply. The color is so cute and she loves showing it off to everyone.” $16, ellamila.com