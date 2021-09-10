5 TikTok kitchen hacks that will make your life easier

I’m pretty new to TikTok. And while I don’t usually spend a lot of time on it, one area of great interest for me has been the #kitchenhacks hashtag.

I’m all about making life easier in the kitchen, one of my least favorite places to be. And while many of the hacks don’t work, here are a few we’ve tested that do — and will hopefully make your life a lot easier as the busy school year gets under way.

1. Fresh-squeezed lemons. Instead of cutting the lemon in half, stick a fork up one end of the lemon to pierce the peel, and then stick a chop stick into the hole created by the fork to make a larger hole to squeeze the juice out of. You’ll get a lot of juice and no seeds.

2. Cut cherry or grape tomatoes fast. Do you get sick of chopping cherry tomatoes for a salad one by one? With this hack, you’ll be able to cut a lot at once. First, place a small plate upside down on your counter. Place the cherry tomatoes on top. Then, using another plate of the same size, place that bottom-side down on top of the tomatoes. Keep one hand on the top plate to hold it securely in place (but don’t press down; you don’t want to smash the tomatoes). Using a sharp knife, slice through the two plates cutting the tomatoes in half. This is even a great way to cut grapes if you have kids too young to eat them whole.