5 tips for getting kids outside to enjoy the spring weather

Now that spring is here, I’m sure I’m not the only mom telling my kids to go outside and play. It’s been a long winter, and I’m ready for my kids to be outside.

Sometimes it’s challenging to get kids off of their electronic devices or game consoles and into the sunshine. We all know the benefits of outside play, including exercise, motor skills, running off energy, etc.

So how can we get kids outside in this amazing spring weather? Here are some ideas.

1. Gather some outdoor toys and games. I’m not saying you need to install a massive outdoor play structure, but get some sidewalk chalk, bubbles, jump ropes or basketballs. Put outdoor toys in one place where they are easy to get to and protected from the weather. Tune up bikes and scooters, find those helmets and make sure they still fit! Having a few things to play with will help motivate your kid to go outside.

2. Check out what’s available in your community. Find a new park, sign up for a spring sport or go to a community event. Our community has great recreation spaces. You may even want to venture out of town to a state park or recreation area to take a hike or do some fishing. Don’t forget about the zoo, Wildlife Safari Park, Lauritzen Gardens or other local attractions. Make a day of it and get outside as a family.