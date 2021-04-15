5 tips for getting kids outside to enjoy the spring weather

Now that spring is here, I’m sure I’m not the only mom telling my kids to go outside and play. It’s been a long winter, and I’m ready for my kids to be outside.
Sometimes it’s challenging to get kids off of their electronic devices or game consoles and into the sunshine. We all know the benefits of outside play, including exercise, motor skills, running off energy, etc.
So how can we get kids outside in this amazing spring weather? Here are some ideas.
1. Gather some outdoor toys and games. I’m not saying you need to install a massive outdoor play structure, but get some sidewalk chalk, bubbles, jump ropes or basketballs. Put outdoor toys in one place where they are easy to get to and protected from the weather. Tune up bikes and scooters, find those helmets and make sure they still fit! Having a few things to play with will help motivate your kid to go outside.
2. Check out what’s available in your community. Find a new park, sign up for a spring sport or go to a community event. Our community has great recreation spaces. You may even want to venture out of town to a state park or recreation area to take a hike or do some fishing. Don’t forget about the zoo, Wildlife Safari Park, Lauritzen Gardens or other local attractions. Make a day of it and get outside as a family.
3. Be a good role model. Walk the dog, work in the yard or shoot a few hoops yourself. If your children see you outside, they will be more likely to join you. Make outdoor play part of your routine by going for a walk after dinner or visiting a park. Get everyone involved! Maybe your family would like disc golf or a scavenger hunt. Give it a try.
4. Set clear expectations and boundaries about outdoor play. This is particularly important for older kids who may not need constant supervision while playing outside. Set clear boundaries about where they can and can't go. Set times to check in and be sure to check on them from time to time. Set rules about playing outside when they are home alone. Be sure kids know your expectations regarding screen time and playing outside. Does outside play come before screen time? It sure can if you set that expectation and follow-through.
5. Get to know your neighbors and join in on a scavenger hunt. Depending on the neighborhood, this can be a challenge, but kids are more likely to play outside when there is someone else to play with. Being outside with your kids is a great way to meet your neighbors, and the more adults our kids have to look out for them the better. Create a neighborhood scavenger hunt to find signs of spring and take pictures for proof. There can be a prize for the most signs found or just a treat for participating.
Keep in mind that any amount of outdoor play is beneficial. If you only have 20 minutes, that’s OK. Even walking your kids home from school or making a short stop at a park is a great start.
Just get your kids out there.
***
This blog was written by Boys Town for Momaha.com.