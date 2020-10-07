5 tips for getting your household ready for the change in weather

I'm not alone in claiming these beautiful days of fall are my very favorite of the whole year. It's hard to imagine — this week in particular — that the sunny weather and changing leaves will soon give way to cloudy days of frost and morning sleet. I have learned that I am personally less disappointed about the abrupt entrance of what feels like an early winter as long as I'm prepared for it.
About this time every year, I get the urge to fall clean and nest for the coming change in the weather. Here are a few things I do annually in October to get our family ready for chillier days ahead.
1. Take a winter gear inventory. With three growing elementary school kids, it is very unlikely that coats, gloves and boots from the prior year will still fit. I prefer to have our kids try things on and replace items that no longer work while the stores still have them in stock. I've been that mom in Target at 8 p.m. the night before the forecast calls for snow, scrambling to find boots when they're practically sold out. Now I start while the temperature is still in the 80s and there are plenty of sizes to be found. It also gives us an early start on redistributing gear that is too small to younger cousins, friends, and making meaningful donations of our gently used items.
2. Closet inventory. Like with the winter gear, I am certain that at least two of our three children do not have pants that fit them any longer. While I love this activity because it means pulling out my favorite sweaters and jeans, the others in our house grumble a bit (including my husband). That is until they can no longer comfortably wear shorts and then are happy to know exactly where their favorite jeans can be found.
3. Create creative and comfy spaces. I've been inspired by home organizing shows that encourage creating spaces for kids to reimagine their play and crafting. This past weekend, we pulled out all the toys in the house for yet another sorting project, and then put them back into an easier-to-find location. We also took the craft supplies that were hiding in the back of a closet and put them in a visible location in our basement so the kids have easier access to create. Almost instantly, they found games they had forgotten about, and the relocation of the crafts inspired a painting project that lasted most of the day. As we look toward colder weather and most certainly continued social distancing, this year it's more important than ever that our kids have access to screen-free fun.
4. Make and freeze some favorite meals. My mom was always so good about creating make-ahead meals when we were growing up. Now, as a parent myself, being able to quickly reach in the freezer after work and grab a delicious casserole, soup or apple crisp makes the evenings work so much better. Having dinner prepped and ready also means I can squeeze in a walk with our dog during the last few minutes of light rather than rushing to make dinner when I return home from work.
5. "Fall clean" and spruce up your house. Instead of "spring clean," I encourage fall cleaning. This time of year, I like to have our carpets cleaned, wash the windows and re-touch paint. If I'm going to stay indoors over the next few months, I want our house to be as pleasant a place as it can be. A few easy, extra touches makes our space feel like new again, and definitely somewhere I want to be.
All this sorting and organizing may leave my family members rolling their eyes, but I've yet to hear complaints when their favorite fuzzy gloves are within reach or they walk in the door after a long day to a casserole in the oven. With just a little preparation, we can delight in the change of the weather and enjoy the lingering magic of fall a little longer.
Jessica Janssen Wolford is a mom and stepmom raising three kiddos with her husband, Eric, in Elkhorn. You can read more about her experiences on her blog, “A Step in the Right Direction.” You can also follow her on Instagram at @jessicaljanssenwolford.
