5 tips for getting your household ready for the change in weather

I'm not alone in claiming these beautiful days of fall are my very favorite of the whole year. It's hard to imagine — this week in particular — that the sunny weather and changing leaves will soon give way to cloudy days of frost and morning sleet. I have learned that I am personally less disappointed about the abrupt entrance of what feels like an early winter as long as I'm prepared for it.

About this time every year, I get the urge to fall clean and nest for the coming change in the weather. Here are a few things I do annually in October to get our family ready for chillier days ahead.

1. Take a winter gear inventory. With three growing elementary school kids, it is very unlikely that coats, gloves and boots from the prior year will still fit. I prefer to have our kids try things on and replace items that no longer work while the stores still have them in stock. I've been that mom in Target at 8 p.m. the night before the forecast calls for snow, scrambling to find boots when they're practically sold out. Now I start while the temperature is still in the 80s and there are plenty of sizes to be found. It also gives us an early start on redistributing gear that is too small to younger cousins, friends, and making meaningful donations of our gently used items.