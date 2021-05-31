5 tips to help get your family organized, prepared for the summer season

How in the world did summer sneak up on me? The kids have had an end-of-school countdown since March, my son has been playing baseball for months already and we’ve relished in later evenings outside.
I guess I saw it coming, but now that it's here, I'm feeling unprepared.
Recently, I found myself at the park with the kids on a beautiful day, but I had forgotten to pack sunscreen and hand sanitizer in my bag. Thankfully, my more prepared friends came to the rescue. We went to the pool earlier in the week, and there were no sunglasses or hats to be found. It's time to get organized for summer.
From my experience, summer organization is a 180-degree difference from the school year. Instead of a predictable schedule, each week for our three busy kids is different as they bounce between new day camps, grandparents’ houses and friends. Throw in long days at the baseball field or pool, and you have one mom who may need a pool noodle, bug spray, or box of popsicles at any given moment. Here are a few things I’m doing to keep our family organized and get our house ready for this active season so that we can enjoy every happy, spontaneous moment.
1. Quick and simple meal planning. I actually don’t do much meal planning regularly, but during the summer, my grocery list always includes staples that kids or parents can enjoy in less than 15 minutes. Our refrigerator is stocked with sandwich meats, cheeses and bread for a quick sandwich night; fresh veggies, fruit, croutons and salad dressings for an at home salad bar; and all the necessities for a quick taco or nacho night. We still try to prioritize family dinners during the summer, but these options are perfect for nights the kids want to hustle outside and we want to join, too.
2. "Drop zone" organization. Our house has a designated "drop zone" with a little bench and hooks by the garage door. When I lived in a house without this designated space, I made one by installing inexpensive coat hooks and placing a laundry basket by the door. These spaces — where the kids can find whatever they need on the way out the door — have been essential for our family. This time of year, winter coats get swapped out for rain jackets or hooded sweatshirts, backpacks from school are emptied and ready to be reused for day camp and baskets full of gloves and hats are replaced with swim towels, sunscreen, sunglasses and bug spray. Items for the day are literally right in front of us, which means that the changes of something essential being left behind are slightly lower.
3. Essentials for the car. After years of parenting and being prone to sunburn myself, you would think I would remember I have to pack sunscreen, but alas it's often missing. To avoid making an emergency trip to Walmart and ending the summer with seven half-used bottles, I now keep a tote bag in my car with a duplicate set of items I have in the drop zone. I also keep a cooler bag for quick trips to the store when it's 105 degrees.
4. Updated emergency kits. By this point in the year, we've used half the Band-Aids, depleted most of the ibuprofen in the house and our ice packs have mysteriously disappeared. This is a great time to go through any emergency supplies in your home or car and check expiration dates. In addition to the traditional emergency kit supplies like Band-Aids and alcohol wipes, I also add instant cold packs that can be made into an ice pack in seconds for injuries or to help cool someone down who has been in the sun too long. If you haven't charged your back-up charger for electronics or checked the batteries in your flashlights, it's time to do that, too. And don't forget it's that time of the year when a summer storm can pop up at any minute, so put together a quick "tornado kit" for the basement. For more recommendations about what should be included in your family's emergency kits, click here.
5. Have the kids sort the outdoor toys. There's nothing worse for a kid than wanting to ride their bike to a friend's house and find that their bike tires are flat. I ask our kids to go through all the outdoor toys and make sure tires and balls are inflated, and that broken toys are moved along or fixed. We also use this opportunity to sort out items they're "too big for" that can be donated or given away.
During this season of sunshine and spontaneity, I'm looking forward to soaking up every moment of play and fun that I can. Hopefully, by following this list, I'll be less worried about leaving something behind and more ready to jump into the pool myself. And, let's be honest, even if I follow this list to the letter, I'll still end up with seven half-empty bottles of sunscreen, and I'm looking forward to it!
***
Jessica Janssen Wolford is a mom and stepmom raising three kiddos with her husband, Eric, in Elkhorn. You can read more about her experiences on her blog, “A Step in the Right Direction.” You can also follow her on Instagram at @jessicaljanssenwolford.