5 tips to help get your family organized, prepared for the summer season

2. "Drop zone" organization. Our house has a designated "drop zone" with a little bench and hooks by the garage door. When I lived in a house without this designated space, I made one by installing inexpensive coat hooks and placing a laundry basket by the door. These spaces — where the kids can find whatever they need on the way out the door — have been essential for our family. This time of year, winter coats get swapped out for rain jackets or hooded sweatshirts, backpacks from school are emptied and ready to be reused for day camp and baskets full of gloves and hats are replaced with swim towels, sunscreen, sunglasses and bug spray. Items for the day are literally right in front of us, which means that the changes of something essential being left behind are slightly lower.

3. Essentials for the car. After years of parenting and being prone to sunburn myself, you would think I would remember I have to pack sunscreen, but alas it's often missing. To avoid making an emergency trip to Walmart and ending the summer with seven half-used bottles, I now keep a tote bag in my car with a duplicate set of items I have in the drop zone. I also keep a cooler bag for quick trips to the store when it's 105 degrees.