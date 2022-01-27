5 tips to help parents give clear instructions to kids

3. Say what to do. Let your child know what you want them to do rather than not to do. When we only describe the negative behavior – “don’t roll your eyes” – we still leave many other options available (talking back, looking away, etc.). Tell your child what you want them to do: “Look at me and listen.” This clear instruction does not allow for any other options. Sometimes we forget to tell children what to do, and we focus on telling children what not to do. This is a waste of time and sets children up to fail. Also, mean what you say. Do not ask your child to do something unless you mean it. Do not say, “Will you go brush your teeth?” If you put your instruction in the form of a question, this implies they have a choice. Instead, tell your child in a firm but pleasant voice what you want them to do. You should say, “Go brush your teeth right now. Check back in five minutes.”