5 tips to help parents teach their children how to behave online

• Public: The internet is a communal place. You are not just sending your friends personal comments or private thoughts. You are telling the world as soon as you push the “Enter” button. If you want to have a private conversation, don’t do it online.

Below are some tips to help parents teach their children how to behave online.

1. Seize the teachable online moments. I know this sounds like a cheesy, internet Carpe Diem ad, but there are wonderful teachable online moments all around us. If we stop and take the time to notice them, our children will benefit greatly from our consistent micro-teaching.

2. Give clear online expectations. It's important to give children clear expectations, rules and immediate consequences for their behavior — both online and off. The consequences should be more than just taking way the privilege to use the internet.

3. Pay attention to their real-life behaviors. Keep in mind that bad online behaviors actually start in real life. If your children act inconsiderate, rude and thoughtless in real life, they will likely act the same way online. Have children earn online access at home by showing consideration and kindness in their everyday lives.