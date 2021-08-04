5 tips to help students have a successful start to a new school year

Back-to-school time can be busy and stressful for families.

Students are starting after school activities, school supplies need to be purchased and class schedules are being distributed and rearranged.

Your teen can shuffle through the chaos to start the school year off right and excel in the classroom if they follow the tips below.

• Beat procrastination. Beating procrastination is easier said than done. Trust me, school is much less stressful if you aren’t always trying to play catch up. Use your planner to track assignments, but also add in study time for tests and stick to it. Be sure to add in any activities to your planner so you have a better picture of available time.

• Study tips. Use a consistent study spot. Make sure it is comfortable, organized, stocked with needed materials and is free of distractions. Avoid studying on your bed; it confuses your brain when it comes time to go to sleep.

• Make a schedule/list everyday. This helps to see what all needs to be done and it can be very rewarding to check items off the list. Complete less interesting assignments first. It is much easier to complete easy and interesting tasks when you’re tired. Leave the easy stuff for the end!