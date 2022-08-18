5 ways extracurricular activities can help make your student a super star in life

Whether they are taking the spotlight in an acting class, pirouetting through ballet rehearsal or engaging head-to-head on the sports field, extracurricular activities help kids of all ages develop important life skills. After-school activities have been shown to have a positive impact on kids’ health, education and their ability to deal with social situations. In addition, children who engage in activities they enjoy report being overall happier and healthier.

Spending time engaged in activities outside the traditional classroom can give young people the opportunity to expand their minds, exercise their bodies and utilize critical thinking abilities. The support they receive in these activities makes an impact on their mental wellbeing, giving them a chance to make friends and learn something new in a fun, supportive environment. These experiences help set a foundation that can make your child a super star not just on the stage or the sports field, but throughout their lifetime.

Here are just a few ways your student can benefit by enrolling in classes after the school bell has rung.

The power of teamwork

When young people participate in a dance class, sport or theater activity, they learn concepts such as teamwork and working with others. These opportunities improve their confidence and teach them how to work well with others from an early age and improve their interpersonal skills. While working with other like-minded students, kids learn how to express themselves and to interact with others. The relationships they build with teachers and mentors help them practice respectful relationships, character-building and trust.

Explore something new

After-school activities give kids a chance to try their hand at something new — and maybe discover a passion they didn’t know they had short-term classes — such as the creative drama classes at The Rose — let students explore new interests without a long-term commitment and can be a great way for kids to learn about new topics in a safe, fun environment. At first, it is completely natural for a child to feel nervous about starting a new activity. At The Rose, we frequently encounter students who start off with a bit of stage fright and later blossom into confident participants. A good teacher and a supportive environment make it possible for a child to find their own path to success. And who knows? Maybe they will even discover a lifelong passion or a future career.

Develop their skills

When a young person finds that activity that really speaks to them, after-school programs can help them hone those skills and increase their proficiency. Everyone is good at something, and finding one’s talent at a young age can boost confidence and self-esteem. Students who work to improve their skills learn courage and how to step outside of their comfort zone. They also learn goal-setting and perseverance as they work toward their desired outcomes.

Time management and decision-making

Research shows that students who participate in extracurricular activities learn better time management skills because they learn to prioritize their time. Students engaged in after-school activities learn how to balance their activity’s demands with school requirements. These young people learn how to make good decisions on how to make the best use of their time — all tools that will serve them for a lifetime.

Improved physical and mental health — and better grades

A good dance class or athletic program will obviously have benefits to a student’s physical health, but studies also show that young people’s mental health also improves when they are actively involved in extracurricular activities. Kids involved in extracurricular activities have better school attendance rates and are less prone to depression. Involvement in after-school activities has also been shown to increase academic grades and prevent negative behaviors, largely due to increased confidence, higher self-esteem and a desire to continue to succeed. After-school activities push students to want to do their best in all aspects of their life.

There are a wide variety of extracurricular options available for Omaha-area families. The Rose offers short-term and year-long classes in drama, musical theater, dance, acting, voice and theater skills, as well as production classes that allow students to perform on stage in a play or musical. Parents can learn about other options in the community by asking friends, teachers and organizations about potential classes and researching the right fit for their child. Many programs, including those at The Rose, have financial assistance for families in need, so be sure to ask about options if cost is an issue.

Whatever their interest, the right fit for your student is out there. Don’t be afraid to let them experiment, try something new and discover their passion. Extracurricular activities can offer the perfect place to let your student shine.