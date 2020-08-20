5 ways families can prevent fear from overwhelming life during uncertain times

Franklin D. Roosevelt once said, “There is nothing to fear but fear itself.” He was trying to boost the confidence of the American people during a difficult time in our history. But does this quote apply to the fear parents have about sending their children to school during the coronavirus pandemic? It’s understandable that parents would have real concerns about sending their children to school. The question for all of us is, "Will fear help make anything better?"
Being afraid won’t help us to defeat COVID-19. Fear won’t help our children get a good education. Dread will not be a useful to overcome these horrible times. What our children need are clear thinking and courageous parents. Parents willing to do what it takes to help children live healthier, happier and safer lives.
Whether we send our children back to the school room or keep them home for online education, we need to help our children learn to push past fear by our own example. Here are some strategies to resist being overwhelmed by fear and how to take a leap of F.A.I.T.H. Build our children’s ability to do the right thing and make good decision even when they are afraid.
• F: Face your fears. Identify what situations make you and your child feel unsafe or fearful. Allow your children a safe place to share with you their feelings, even if they are different from your own.
• A: Action is empowering. Role play with your children what they can do and say in unsafe situations at school or with friends. This may help you reduce yours and their fears. Discuss with the school and you children what is plan A, B and C when it comes to going back to school during this epidemic.
• I: Initiate safe strategies. Be your child’s best example of fearlessness. Take the lead to use considerate and safe behavior at home and in public. Teaching children about how safe behavior (e.g., seat belts, no drinking or texting when driving, etc.,) can make them feel more confident and responsible.
• T: Talk about being afraid. Talk with other supportive parents, family members, friends and authorized individuals about how you feeling. Encourage your children to share their feelings about going back to school. You may find real answers by sharing your concerns.
• H: Health Awareness. Be more aware of your child’s health and the health reports of their school. This includes mental and emotional health. Each day, give your child opportunities to exercise mindfulness strategies. If physical illness strikes, be prepared to us a mobile personal protective equipment kit.
It might sound cliche, but our fears make us inadequate. It is our deep faith that gives us the power to do the right thing; to show our children we really care about them — and all children.
Bridget Barnes has more than 30 years of experience as a Health and Human Services professional. Bridget joined Boys Town's Family Services Research and Development department to assist with creating what is now the evidence-based Common Sense Parenting program.
