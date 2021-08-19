5 ways family, friends, community can help kids who have experienced a loss

3. See something say something. If you see something going on with a child in your neighborhood, speak up. Parents today should welcome feedback from neighbors who notice their kid’s behavior. Remember, information is power. Also, make sure children apologize for their behavior, make restitution and investigate how to prevent those problems from happening in the future.

4. Offer your support. Recently, I notice a mom in the grocery store who was at her wits end. Her kids were running up and down the aisles and refused to stop no matter how many times she demanded. I passed her and then stopped. I turned and said hello to her and introduced myself. I asked if it would be okay for me to buy her kids a box of sealed doughnuts and leave it at the service desk. She said okay. I quickly turned to the kids and said, "Would you guys like some doughnuts?" They yelled, "Yes!" I said, “Okay, but the deal is you must earn them. While you are in the store, use your indoor voices, only walk in front of your own cart and do what your mom asks the first time. Otherwise, your mom will give them away to some other kids. Good luck!" The kids quickly jumped in front of cart. The mom and I shared a smile. I have to say, I didn’t see the kids running around the store after that.