5 ways family, friends, community can help kids who have experienced a loss

The African proverb, “It takes a village to raise a child” is truer today in the U.S. during the COVID-19 pandemic than ever before.
About 37,300 children have lost at least one parent as of February 2021, according to Health News online. This reality, and the growing numbers, make it imperative for other family members, friends and the community to step up their parenting support to help families who have experienced loss, debilitating illness and economic hardship.
What can we all do to help children who have experience loss due to COVID-19? Below are some tips.
1. Be part of their community. It is important to see yourself as part of a child’s larger community. Your interaction with these children, no matter how small, plays a part in their development. The support of family, friends, a pediatrician, a bus driver, teachers, a pastor, etc., can make all the difference. You never know how much a kind word of praise or simply listening to a child can help them through a difficult period.
2. Children need to be seen and heard. Too often, children and adults isolate and avoid each other. We pass by each other daily without even a greeting. Don’t be afraid to smile, wave or say hello to kids in your neighborhood. If you notice children who seems to be struggling, it might be a sign that they need support or inclusion in school, church or community activities.
3. See something say something. If you see something going on with a child in your neighborhood, speak up. Parents today should welcome feedback from neighbors who notice their kid’s behavior. Remember, information is power. Also, make sure children apologize for their behavior, make restitution and investigate how to prevent those problems from happening in the future.
4. Offer your support. Recently, I notice a mom in the grocery store who was at her wits end. Her kids were running up and down the aisles and refused to stop no matter how many times she demanded. I passed her and then stopped. I turned and said hello to her and introduced myself. I asked if it would be okay for me to buy her kids a box of sealed doughnuts and leave it at the service desk. She said okay. I quickly turned to the kids and said, "Would you guys like some doughnuts?" They yelled, "Yes!" I said, “Okay, but the deal is you must earn them. While you are in the store, use your indoor voices, only walk in front of your own cart and do what your mom asks the first time. Otherwise, your mom will give them away to some other kids. Good luck!" The kids quickly jumped in front of cart. The mom and I shared a smile. I have to say, I didn’t see the kids running around the store after that.
5. Do a few acts of kindness. After a recent storm, I awoke to a tree limp on my car. A father and his three sons came to my rescue. They quickly and carefully remove the limp after I took several pictures. His sons were so thoughtful. They swept the smaller branches from the driveway and blew the leaves off my car. I thanked them several times. I praised the teens and father for their help. They refused any reward and then quickly went on with their day. This was an excellent example of a parent teaching his children how to be a part of their community, which makes the community a part of you.
***
Bridget Barnes works with Boys Town’s Family Services Research and Development department. She helped create the evidence-based Common Sense Parenting program. To learn more about Boys Town, click here.