5 ways parents can teach their kids to stop bullying when they see it

Parents are their children's first teachers. Teaching kids about bullying at a young age will help them feel more confident and skilled in taking measures to stop bullying when they witness it as a bystander.

1. Model good behavior. Parents can do this by shutting down gossip, never talking poorly of others, pointing out strengths in others and never laughing at someone else’s expense. By modeling what it's like to take care of each other, parents can teach children it is not OK to allow others to bully.

2. Identify bullies. Point out bullying in a cartoon, at daycare and even in your own home. Talk about the roles of each player and how a hurtful word or push can make a child feel. This will help develop empathy and a good moral grain when it comes to taking care of each other. It will also help kids recognize bullying when they are older.

3. Problem-solve. Ask your children what they would do if they were bullied, or what they could do to help a friend being bullied. Get your children in the habit of thinking things through and coming up with some solutions on their own because they will need to think on their own feet at times.