5 ways reading can improve your health

Do your kids have summer reading? Some schools require students to read three to five books over summer break. The Omaha Public Library offers its popular summer reading program, complete with prize incentives. Turns out, reading words on actual paper pages offers all kinds of health benefits. Here are just a few.

1. Flip a page, melt stress. You might be stressed in your personal life, at work, even taking care of your family, but becoming lost in a good story can help all that tension melt away. You’re transported to other places, times and even worlds, so you leave the present moment for something far, far away. (lifehack.org)

2. Read and relate. Books are ideal ways for kids to develop empathy. Just reading an author’s words helps them put themselves in another person’s place. They develop connections that even though are typically fictional, help them experience someone else’s emotions and points of view while also learning to be humble. (Huffington Post)