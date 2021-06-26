5 ways reading can improve your health

Do your kids have summer reading? Some schools require students to read three to five books over summer break. The Omaha Public Library offers its popular summer reading program, complete with prize incentives. Turns out, reading words on actual paper pages offers all kinds of health benefits. Here are just a few.
1. Flip a page, melt stress. You might be stressed in your personal life, at work, even taking care of your family, but becoming lost in a good story can help all that tension melt away. You’re transported to other places, times and even worlds, so you leave the present moment for something far, far away. (lifehack.org)
2. Read and relate. Books are ideal ways for kids to develop empathy. Just reading an author’s words helps them put themselves in another person’s place. They develop connections that even though are typically fictional, help them experience someone else’s emotions and points of view while also learning to be humble. (Huffington Post)
3. Boost that IQ. It might seem self-evident, but reading can raise IQ points and make you smarter. Think of your brain as a muscle; the more you exercise it, the stronger it becomes. Tablets and eBooks don’t quite cut it. There is something about flipping physical pages that engages the brain to make greater connections, stimulate imaginations, process words and analyze sentence structure. Dust off that library card and head to your nearest library! (Toyourhealth.com)
4. Stay on task. Cell phones, tablets and video games have contributed to shorter attention spans, and that inability to focus doesn’t bode well for adulthood. Reading, though, can help kids concentrate not only better but also for much longer. There’s nothing like a suspenseful book to keep a child engrossed. (Selfhelpfix.com)
5. Sharpen social skills. You probably know that reading enhances vocabulary. But did you know it also makes you more socially adept? People who read scored higher on tests measuring emotional intelligence and social perceptions, which in turn are valuable skills when intuiting a person’s body language on the job. Think about the benefits in the work place! (New York Times)